Allston Apartments To Open For Occupancy

The Hamilton Co. recently announced it has begun leasing for its new Allston apartment building, 50 percent of which has been preleased.

The 6-story, 49,000-square-foot building at 40 Malvern St. will be ready for occupancy Oct. 1. The building includes a roof garden, outdoor green space, off-street parking and access to a full-service health club with personal training, fitness classes and an indoor pool.

The Hamilton Co. broke ground on the apartments in July.

State Rep. Kevin Honan said the Hamilton development is part of a real estate boom in Allston-Brighton that will generate 3,000 new units of housing over the next four to five years.

“The selling point for this project is that it replaces a dirt lot used for parking with additional housing. It also makes use of nearby surplus parking space for any overflow parking needed for the new residents,” Paul Berkeley, president of the Allston-Brighton Civic Association, said in a statement.

