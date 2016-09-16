Allston Is Getting A Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s will open a 17,000-square-foot grocery store in the Continuum apartment complex at 219 Western Ave. in Allston next year.

The store is the second within the Boston city limits for the Monrovia, California-based purveyor of party food and Two-Buck Chuck. The Allston store will sell beer and wine, spokeswoman Alison Mochizuki said.

Trader Joe’s operates 14 stores in Massachusetts. In May, it announced plans for a new 12,500-square-foot store at Assembly Square Marketplace in Somerville.

The 325-unit Continuum complex opened last fall. Boston-based developer Samuels & Assoc. is testing the North Allston rental market’s appetite for luxury housing.

Principal Leslie Cohen told Banker & Tradesman that the area could be ripe for a transformation similar to that in the Fenway area, where Samuels has developed luxury apartments and condos including the Van Ness and Pierce Boston. The Continuum is currently marketing units ranging from 1-bedrooms for $3,255 a month to 2-bedrooms from $3,930 to $4,902.

The complex contains a total of 35,000 square feet of retail space. Samuels & Assoc. leases the property from Harvard University.

Tags: Allston, Trader Joe's