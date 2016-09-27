Audubon Capital Acquires Shrewsbury Property For $60.5M

Boston-based Audubon Capital Partners has acquired the 251-unit Avalon Shrewsbury apartment complex for $60.5 million from AvalonBay Communities.

Built in 2006, the class A community contains a mix of garden-style and townhouse-style residential buildings and a clubhouse. Community amenities include a community center, business center, fitness center, indoor basketball court, heated outdoor swimming pool, playground and grilling areas.

CBRE/New England’s Simon Butler and Biria St. John represented the seller and procured the buyer.

“We are pleased to have facilitated the sale of Avalon Shrewsbury on behalf of our client, which offers the buyer a true long-term growth story given the dynamic Metro West office market coupled with the ability to add value through select upgrades to both the apartment homes and amenities,” Butler said in a statement.

Tags: Audubon Capital Partners, Avalon, AvalonBay Communities, CBRE, Shrewsbury