Avon, Randolph Industrial Market Sees Two Lease Expansions Through Conrad Group

The Conrad Group of Braintree has negotiated a pair of leases in the southeastern Norfolk county industrial market, totaling 70,725 square feet.

Symmons Industries will be relocating to the Avon Industrial Park on Bodwell Street with a 50,000-square-foot lease. The Braintree-based plumbing products manufacturer is expanding its space from its existing operation on York Avenue in Randolph. The landlord of the new facility is Atlantic Bodwell Realty LLC.

Meanwhile, increasing its presence on York Avenue in Randolph is Red Line Freight Systems, who signed a lease for 20,725 additional square feet at the York Industrial Park. The company is a regional trucking and distribution provider. The landlord is F&L Commercial Properties LLC.

Tags: Conrad Group, Red Line Freight Systems, Symmons Industries