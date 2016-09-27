Bike Zone Lease Fills Yarmouth Shopping Center

Bike Zone has opened a 3,600-square-foot store at Yarmouth Shopping Center, located at 471 Station Ave., along the future extension of the Cape Cod Rail Trail.

The new location offers a large line of road, mountain, cyclocross and leisure bicycles, a service and repair center, bike rentals and Pro Fit consultations. The shop owned by Tim and Ryan Alty has existing stores in North Falmouth and Hyannis.

The deal was facilitated by Linear Retail’s Gail McNeice and Commercial Realty Advisors’ Chris Bailey. Yarmouth Shopping Center is now fully leased.

Tags: Bike Zone, Cape Cod Rail Trail, Commercial Realty Advisors, cyclocross, Linear Retail, Yarmouth Shopping Center