BRA Unveils New Identity, Outreach Strategy

The Boston Redevelopment Authority – an outgrowth of 1950s urban renewal schemes – has a new name that’s designed to better reflect the agency’s far-reaching roles shaping Boston’s landscape.

Officials unveiled the new name – Boston Planning & Development Agency – and logo Tuesday following a 14-week study by Boston-based design consultants Continuum. Future elements of the partnership include ways to improve communication with residents, fostering inclusiveness, expanding partnerships with outside groups and improving self-evaluation.

Directors authorized the $670,000 study in March to inspire “greater trust and confidence” in the agency.

It’s the latest change since Mayor Martin Walsh took office in 2014 and subsequently selected Brian Golden as the permanent director. In addition to permitting powers for all major developments in the city, the self-sustaining agency retains various roles as a landlord for 122 tenants in various properties that it owns across the city, from which it collects rent to sustain its $62-million annual budget. It also retains its role overseeing urban renewal plans in 14 neighborhoods, after receiving state approval in August for a six-year extension of those powers.

In its planning role, the agency is studying rezoning of areas in Jamaica Plain, Roxbury, South Boston and the Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park, while overseeing the first citywide master plan in 50 years by an outside consultant.

Continuum interviewed roughly a third of the agency’s 238 managers and employees, along with city hall officials, community activists, developers and architects, during the study. It also developed new graphics that will be used to illustrate the impact of new developments, such as the number of affordable units and construction jobs created by residential projects. Building wraps containing project information and an augmented reality app with information on development parcels are in the works.

Walsh and BRA officials will brief the public on the changes during a presentation beginning at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at city hall plaza.

