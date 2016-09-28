Brighton Real Estate Agent Removed From Industry Following Larceny, Fraud Charges

The operator of a Boston-area real estate company has had his licenses revoked by the Board of Registration of Real Estate Brokers and Salespersons, expelling him from the profession, due to a slew of charges brought against him over the past few years.

David E. Scher, operator of First Step Realty Inc., was convicted in 2014 of larceny. Scher allegedly submitted to the board a falsified verdict slip for his criminal conviction showing a jury verdict of “not guilty.” The board later discovered that Scher had been found guilty. This resulted in indictments for perjury, tampering with a document for use in an official proceeding, forgery and two counts of presenting a false document.

The board revoked Scher’s real estate licenses, including his right to renew those licenses effective Sept. 13, 2016.

First Step had offices at 2193 Commonwealth Ave. on the Brighton/Newton border previous to its closure.

“I applaud the board for taking swift and decisive action against someone who clearly is not fit to practice as a licensed real estate broker in the commonwealth,” Chuck Borstel, director of the Division of Professional Licensure, said in a statement. “These decisions send a strong signal that the Board remains committed to its consumer protection mission and will not tolerate dishonest and unprofessional conduct by its licensees.”

