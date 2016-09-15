City Of Boston Now Accepting Applications For Affordable Housing Development Funds

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced today that applications for a total of $14 million of funding for affordable housing are now available. The funds will be awarded via two competitive requests for proposals (RFPs).

The funding comes as part of Boston’s commitment to create 6,500 new units of affordable housing by 2030.

The RFPs, which are available from the city’s Department of Neighborhood Development (DND), outline criteria for potential developments and the process by which developments will be selected to receive funding.

The two RFPs are valued at $7 million each, and outline a set of priorities for developments that align with the strategic goals of Housing a Changing City: Boston 2030, the Walsh administration’s housing plan.

The funds are drawn from several sources, including $7 million from the Neighborhood Housing Trust, which is the administrator of funds that are created through the city’s Linkage policy. Linkage is the city directive through which developers of commercial properties make contributions to the city for affordable housing, based on a formula calculated per square foot of commercial space constructed.

