Community Good Works

Blue Hills Bank, Citizens Bank and Country Bank are featured among this week’s roundup of organizations giving back to their communities.

Blue Hills Bank

Blue Hills Bank recently announced it has raised more than $250,000 this year for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute through the Pan-Mass Challenge.

Bridgewater Savings Bank

Bridgewater Savings Bank announced that its employees and the BSB Charitable Foundation has made a donation of $2,000 to School on Wheels.

Citizens Bank

Citizens Bank was recognized by the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption as an adoption-friendly workplace for its financial assistance given to employees – up to $23,400 toward eligible adoption expenses and fees – and up to one week of paid leave per adoption. For customers, Citizens provides financing solutions for families who plan to adopt children through a unique partnership with the National Adoption Foundation.

Country Bank

Country Bank recently distributed $250 gift cards to Stapes to 29 local schools that participate in the bank’s Savings Makes Sense and Credit for Life School Banking programs. Country Bank employees also recently joined forces with Habitat for Humanity Metro West/Greater Worcester to build a local veteran family a custom playhouse.

Hanscom FCU

Hanscom FCU donated $1,000 to the Hanscom Air Force Base.

UniBank

UniBank pledged $24,000 to the Millbury and Sutton communities as part of its Community Giving program.

