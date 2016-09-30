Community Good Works

Commerce Bank, Cummings Properties and East Boston Savings Bank are among those organizations giving back to their community in this week’s roundup.

Commerce Bank

Employees from Commerce Bank recently volunteered at the Greater Boston Food Bank, sorting food for distribution to hunger relief agencies. The bank also made a donation of $500 to the food bank, which is the largest hunger-relief organization in New England.

Cummings Properties

The newly renovated lobby of Boston’s Museum of Science has been named “Cummings Concourse” in recognition of a $2.5 million donation by Cummings Properties. A plaque at the Museum states that the concourse is dedicated to Cummings Properties’ staff.

East Boston Savings Bank

East Boston Savings Bank presented students Miguel Anthony and Isaiah Marcel, both of Curry College, with an educational scholarship towards their continued college studies.

East Cambridge Savings Bank

East Cambridge Savings Bank is holding its second annual Calendar Photo Contest to showcase local sights and scenes captured by amateur photographers. Today is the final day for submissions for the 2017 calendar.

Marlborough Savings Bank

Marlborough Savings Bank announced it reinvested $1,800 back into local establishments in downtown Hudson in order to contribute to the success of the community.

