Eastern Bank Chairman and CEO Rich Holbrook was recently honored with a proclamation and a key to the city of Lynn by Mayor Judith Flanagan Kennedy.

The city last week recognized Holbrook for his 20 years of leadership at Eastern Bank and his service to the community and declared Sept. 15 to be “Richard E. Holbrook” day in Lynn.

Holbrook will retire at the year’s end and will be succeeded by Eastern’s current President and COO Bob Rivers.

