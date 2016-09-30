First Ipswich Chief To Retire This Week

Russell Cole, president and CEO of First Ipswich Bank, will retire this week to attend to family matters, Brookline Bancorp said last Friday.

Cole has helmed the North Shore subsidiary of Brookline Bancorp for the past 10 years. He will be succeeded by James McCarthy. McCarthy was previously executive vice president and COO of Danvers Bancorp and a director of First Ipswich Bank since 2013. Before that, McCarthy was president and CEO of Revere Federal Savings Bank and an associate at Ernst & Young.

“Russ Cole made significant contributions to the health and growth of First Ipswich Bank and I appreciate his service over these past 10 years,” Brookline Bancorp President and CEO Paul Perrault said in a statement. “We will miss him, but I expect a smooth transition and continued forward momentum thanks to the immediate availability, years of leadership in community banking and enthusiastic interest of Jim McCarthy in stepping in to fill this key role.”

Tags: Brookline Bancorp, First Ipswich Bank, retirement