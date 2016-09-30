Former Clinic Employee Charged With Scheme To Defraud Medicare

A former employee of a pain management clinic was recently charged in connection with a scheme to falsify patient medical records in order to obtain payments from the Medicare program and commercial insurance companies.

Moustafa Moataz Aboshady, an Egyptian national residing in Lake Forest, California, was indicted on one count of conspiracy and two counts of making false statements in connection with health care benefit programs. Aboshady was arrested on Wednesday in California.

As alleged in the indictment, Aboshady was a medical resident in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, employed at New England Wellness & Pain Management P.C., which was also known as New England Pain Assoc. P.C. (NEPA)., Greystone Pain Management Inc. and New England Pain Institute P.C.

NEPA had locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

The indictment alleges that Aboshady was part of a conspiracy involving other members of NEPA, including its owner and members of a satellite office in Cairo, Egypt, to submit claims for payment to Medicare and commercial insurance companies for services that were not performed.

Fathalla Mashali, the owner of NEPA, is scheduled to stand trial on Feb. 27, 2017.

The charging statutes provide for a sentence up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000 on each count, restitution and forfeiture.

