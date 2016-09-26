German Investors Buy Repositioned 101 Tremont

Munich-based GLL Real Estate Partners have paid $50.15 million to acquire 101 Tremont, a 79,147-square-foot office building that was recently repositioned by Boston-based Paradigm Partners.

Paradigm spent $12.2 million transforming the office interiors, renovating the lobby and exterior and adding new building systems and elevators. The office space was marketed to tenants who value proximity to public transit at the MBTA’s Park Street and Government Center stations.

Precision for Medicine, Maxwell Health and Iora Health lease the 67,170-square-foot office component. Ground-floor tenants include the Beantown Grill and Silvertone Bar & Grill.

Newmark Grubb Knight Frank represented the sellers.

Paradigm acquired the property, previously known as the Paddock Building, in 2013 for $9.7 million with partners Charles River Investors and Alcion Ventures.

