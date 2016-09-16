Gov. Charlie Baker To Sign Order To Help Curb Climate Change

Gov. Charlie Baker is planning to sign an executive order designed to limit the state’s contribution to global climate change.

Baker says the order he plans to sign on Friday will lay out a comprehensive approach to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions and safeguard residents, municipalities and businesses from the impacts of climate change.

The Republican said another goal of the executive order is to help build what he describes as a “more resilient commonwealth.”

The signing will take place at the Statehouse just before noon.

Baker will be joined at the event by legislative leaders and state Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs Matthew Beaton.

Last month Baker signed a bill aimed at ramping up the state’s reliance on renewable and alternative sources of energy.

Tags: climate change, Gov. Charlie Baker, greenhouse gas emissions