Mass Falls Further In Rankings Of State Biz Tax Climates

An annual study of the business tax climate in each state ranks Massachusetts in the middle of the pack.

According to the Tax Foundation, a nonprofit policy research organization, Massachusetts has the 27th most competitive tax code in the nation. That’s down two slots from the last two annual rankings and four spots from the 2014 ranking.

Measuring 100 variables in five tax categories, the 2017 study, released on Wednesday, found that Massachusetts’s individual income tax structure ranked 13th, its sales tax structure ranked 18th, its corporate tax structure 37th, its property tax structure 45th and its unemployment insurance tax structure 49th.

Wyoming, South Dakota and Alaska – states that don’t have an individual income tax – were ranked as the top three most competitive states and New Jersey, New York and California were ranked, in order, as the three least competitive states.

According to the foundation, its rankings penalize states for “overly complex, burdensome and economically harmful tax codes” and rewards states for “transparent and neutral tax codes that do not distort business decisions.”

Foundation officials say the study shows states how they stack up against each other and reveals state-level policy trends and developments.

“Substantive state tax reform has gained a lot of momentum over the past few years,” Tax Foundation Director of State Projects Scott Drenkard said in a statement. “The stagnation of our federal tax code means that policymakers are turning to state codes to boost their national and global competitiveness. The state codes are ripe for reform and it’s encouraging to see so many states taking action.”

Corporate tax law reforms have not been a major focus of Massachusetts legislative leaders during the 2015 to 2016 session.

Massachusetts relies heavily on broad-based income and sales taxes and on property taxes to finance state and local government operations. A constitutional amendment making its way toward the 2018 ballot would add a 4 percent surtax on household incomes above $1 million, which could generate an additional $1.9 billion in tax revenues.

