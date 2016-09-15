New Bedford Property Owner Fined For Illegal Asbestos Work

A landlord who owns and operates dozens of properties in New Bedford has been ordered by the state to pay $100,000 to settle allegations that he allowed contractors to perform illegal asbestos work on four properties he owned or operated in the city.

The Office of the Attorney General’s in October 2012 filed a lawsuit against Ronald Oliveira for improper asbestos work on four New Bedford homes he was renovating that risked exposing the public and his workers to the harmful effects of asbestos.

The consent judgment requires Oliveira, individually and as a trustee of the Roso Investment Realty Trust, to hire a consultant to perform an audit of 20 properties in order to determine whether all asbestos-containing materials onsite are being properly maintained. Oliveira also must ensure future asbestos work on his properties is conducted legally.

“If asbestos is not handled properly, it can pose serious health risks,” Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement. “We will hold accountable those who put the health of workers and residents at risk by allowing illegal mishandling of asbestos – especially those in environmental justice neighborhoods, which already suffer more than their fair share of environmental risks.”

Tags: asbestos, DEP, Ronald Oliveira