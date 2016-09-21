Newton Corner Offices Sold To Grander Capital

Boston-based Grander Capital Partners has acquired a Newton Corner office and retail building for $15 million.

The 81,025-square-foot building at 313 Washington St. is 90 percent leased to 24 tenants including analytics, tech, law and software firms. Retail tenants include Buff’s Pub, Newton Corner Dental and EmbroidMe.

Newmark Grubb Knight Frank’s capital markets team of Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen and leasing agent Dan Krysiak oversaw the transaction on behalf of seller Taurus Investment Holdings LLC.

“313 Washington St. features a highly desirable location in the heart of Newton Corner, a premiere price alternative to downtown Boston’s soaring rental rates,” Pullen said in a statement.

Tags: Buff’s Pub, EmbroidMe, Grander Capital Partners, Newton Corner, Newton Corner Dental, Taurus Investment Holdings LLC