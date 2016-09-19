Nordblom, Rubenstein Partnership Gets BRA Green Light For South End Office Facility

Following Boston Redevelopment Authority approval late last week, Nordblom Co. and Rubenstein Partners will proceed with development plans for an 8-story, 230,000-square-foot office building in Boston’s South End.

The two developers, based in Burlington and Philadelphia, respectively, proposed the 321 Harrison Ave. development earlier this year.

They acquired the site and the adjacent existing office building at 1000 Washington St. for $75 million in January 2015.

“321 Harrison is positioned in the midst of a transforming urban neighborhood that we believe is poised for further growth,” Deke Schultze, senior vice president and regional director at Rubenstein, said in a statement. “We plan to create headquarters-quality corporate office space in this outstanding location and tap into the increased demand we are seeing here.”

