Personnel File

Direct Federal Credit Union, Eagle Bank and Haverhill Bank are featured in this week’s roundup of organizations announcing changes to personnel.

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in New England has announced that Jessica Quirk and Sean Quirk have joined the company’s Boston-Back Bay office located on Newbury Street. The Quirks came from Broadway Village Real Estate, where they provided residential real estate services to homebuyers and sellers in South Boston and the surrounding Boston neighborhoods. Jessica has been focusing on residential real estate sales since 2008 and over the last eight years has worked with luxury real estate, particularly in urban markets. Jessica’s husband, Sean, joined her in residential real estate sales last year and together they operate as a sales team. Prior to becoming a real estate professional, Sean was an engineer at EMC working with Fortune 500 clients for 10 years.

Colliers International, Boston

Colliers International, Boston has added Adam Schneier as vice president to the Boston/Cambridge brokerage team and Jason Rexinis as assistant vice president to the firm’s central 128 suburban team. The staffing growth is a strategic business move for Colliers as it looks to grow its market share and expertise in the region. Schneier brings expertise in a wide range of services, including tenant and landlord representation, global portfolio advisory, acquisitions and dispositions. Schneier was previously a managing director and partner at Boston Realty Advisors, specializing in both tenant and landlord advisory. Rexinis will be focused on helping to grow the suburban team, representing landlords and tenants along Route 128 with a focus on fast growing life science and technology tenants. Rexinis was previously an assistant vice president at NAI Hunneman.

CoreLogic

CoreLogic, a global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, recently announced the appointment of Stuart Pratt as senior vice president of government and industry relations. In his role, Pratt will oversee engagement with the administration, Congress, state legislatures and other policymakers as well as relationships with think tanks, consumer advocacy groups and trade associations. Most recently, Pratt was president and CEO of the Consumer Data Industry Association.

Direct Federal Credit Union

Direct Federal Credit Union has named Brandon Williams to the position of mortgage specialist. Williams, who has been a loan officer since 2004 and a licensed insurance agent since 2008, was with Santander Bank prior to joining Direct Federal Credit Union. His prior industry experience also includes being a broker at Money Tree Lending.

Eagle Bank

Eagle Bank in Everett has announced Scott Macdonald and David DiFronzo have been promoted to vice president of commercial lending. MacDonald joined Eagle Bank in 2013 as a business development officer with 10 years of experience in real estate sales and development. David DiFronzo joined Eagle Bank in 2016 and has more than 15 years of experience in relationship and loan portfolio management.

Eastern Bank

Eastern Insurance President and CEO Hope Aldrich will receive the Sandra J. Pattie Distinguished Leadership Award at this year’s New England Women in Banking Conference in recognition of her outstanding professional achievements and exemplary role in the banking and financial services industry. Aldrich is a keynote speaker at the fifth annual conference on Oct. 21.

Haverhill Bank

Haverhill Bank has announced that Sherry L. Pruyn, mortgage officer at the bank’s forthcoming West Newbury branch, was recently appointed to the West Newbury Community Preservation Committee as a member-at-large. Pruyn was appointed to a three-year term.

Rockland Trust

Rockland Trust recently announced that Helen E. Garvey has been elected to the board of directors of South Shore Physician Ambulatory Enterprise, a not-for-profit division of South Shore Health System. Garvey is a vice president in the commercial banking division of Rockland Trust Co., where she assists closely-held business owners and real estate developers with their financing needs. Garvey has been actively involved with South Shore Health System for more than a decade. She will conclude a two-year term as chair of the board of trustees of South Shore Health System Foundation in December 2016.

Shawmut Design and Construction

Shawmut Design and Construction recently announced the promotion of Greg Skalaski to vice president of the retail division. In this role, Skalaski will lead Shawmut’s 281-person, $300 million retail business unit, overseeing operations nationwide through the Boston, New York, Miami, Las Vegas and Los Angeles offices. Previously the director of retail construction, Skalaski has been with Shawmut for 18 years and was a member of Shawmut’s first Construction Management Skills Training (CMST) class, a cross-discipline training program that grows and develops future Shawmut leaders.

