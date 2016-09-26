Personnel File

Coldwell Banker, Transwestern and the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center are featured in this week’s roundup of organizations announcing changes to personnel.

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

Jane Q. Stefanini has been appointed vice president and managing broker of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage’s Needham office. Stefanini will be responsible for the day-to-day operations and oversight of more than 35 affiliated real estate professionals serving homebuyers and sellers in Needham, Ashland, Sherborn, Dover, Norwood and the surrounding communities. Prior to joining Coldwell’s management team, Stefanini was the relocation director at Hammond Residential Real Estate.

Columbia Construction Co.

Sharon Jozokos has joined Columbia Construction Co. as director of health care services. She has more than 25 years of experience in the industry, having worked on projects at Lahey Health System, UMass Medical School, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Maine Medical Center and multiple hospitals in North Africa.

Country Bank

Justin Calheno has joined Country Bank as retail lending business development officer. Calheno brings 14 years of industry experience, most recently with Luso Federal Credit Union where he held the position of lending sales manager.

Massachusetts Life Sciences Center

Pam Randhawa, founder and CEO of Empiriko Corp., and Dr. Gary Paul Kearney, past president of the medical staff, chief of urology and vice chairman of the department of surgery at New England Baptist Hospital, have joined the board of directors of the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center.

Randhawa has 20 years of experience in the health care and life sciences industries with expertise ranging from policy, to corporate strategy, product development, analytics and marketing for Fortune 500 companies, startups and government. Kearney, a former Navy captain, has worked at Brigham & Women’s Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and New England Baptist Hospital.

North Brookfield Savings Bank

North Brookfield Savings Bank announced the recent hire of Chris Desjardins as the bank’s senior vice president and CFO. In his new position, Desjardins will be responsible for all aspects of the bank’s finances, including oversight of the internal and external financial reporting, investment portfolio and the budget. In addition, he will supervise the accounting and deposit operations departments. Previously, Desjardins was interest rate risk/asset-liability management analyst for EPG Inc.

Rollstone Bank & Trust

Richard Williams, senior vice president of retail lending at Rollstone Bank & Trust, retired at the end of August. Williams joined RBT in 1999 with over 25 years of banking experience, focused on real estate lending. Williams’ successor is Roberta Parker.

Transwestern

Jeanette Ambrosio Gaede has joined Transwestern’s capital markets team as vice president, focusing on investment sales, equity placement, structured financing and strategic advisory. Prior to joining the firm, Gaede worked at Colliers International and Bain Capital.

Wellesley Bank

William Heald has joined as senior vice president of deposit and cash management. In his new role, Heald will lead the deposit servicing, cash management and retail banking group. In his most recent positions, Heald held senior leadership positions in commercial banking at Rockland Trust and People’s United, where he was responsible for business development and commercial banking in the Greater Boston area.

Tags: Coldwell Banker, Massachusetts Life Sciences Center, Transwestern