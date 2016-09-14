Pharma Company Renews In Seaport

Acetylon Pharmaceuticals has renewed its 13,600-square-foot lease at 451 D St. in Boston’s Seaport District.

McPherson Corp.’s Keith Coulter represented Acetylon in the transaction. CBRE/NE’s Bill Crean and Jonathan Freni represented owner Meritage Properties. The building is owned in a joint venture between Meritage Properties, State Street Global Advisors and Commonwealth Ventures.

Acetylon is developing treatments for multiple myeloma and lymphoma. It moved to the Seaport location, then known as Seaport Center, from the South End in 2011.

451 D Street offers shuttle service to North and South Stations and is undergoing lobby renovations and the installation of a 3,000-square-foot amenity center including a lounge, kitchen, games and conference center.

Tags: Acetylon, Acetylon Pharmaceuticals, Boston’s Seaport District, CBRE/NE, McPherson Corp.