Red Hat Software Adding Fort Point Offices

Open source software company Red Hat has leased 40,000 square feet at 300 A St. in Boston’s Fort Point for a new office and lab facility scheduled to open in mid-2017.

The new location will include an immersive briefing center for visiting executives, the first East Coast location for the company’s innovation labs and a new engineering lab, which will augment Red Hat’s 175,000-square-foot engineering and product headquarters in Westford. The engineering lab will provide collaborative space to take advantage of Boston’s tech ecosystem, Raleigh, North Carolina-based Red Hat said in a statement.

“Our facility in Boston will be designed to give open source innovation a global stage and help drive the next wave of open source engineering advancements and customer initiatives,” Red Hat President Paul Cormier said in a statement. “Boston is home to one of the world’s most dynamic tech communities and students coming out of its world-class universities have grown up on open source and Linux.”

Red Hat reported 2015 revenues of $2.05 billion, up 15 percent from the previous year. A spokeswoman did not return messages seeking the number of employees that will be based in Boston.

Tags: Fort Point, Red Hat