RE/MAX Leading Edge Partners With Hammond Real Estate Belmont And Cambridge

RE/MAX Leading Edge announced yesterday it has joined forces with Hammond Real Estate in Cambridge and Belmont. The offices’ combined marketshare will make them the fourth largest real estate company in Massachusetts. This partnership expands RE/MAX Leading Edge’s footprint expanding their already dominant position in the Greater Boston real estate market.

Hammond Real Estate Cambridge and Hammond Real Estate Belmont are locally owned and operated by longtime Cambridge resident Tod Beaty. Beaty started the company in 1981 as Ingram, Rettig and Beaty and partnered with Hammond Residential in 1993.

RE/MAX Broker/Owners Paul Mydelski, Linda O’Koniewski, Steve Chuha and Eileen Hamblin have offices in 11 locations and 180 agents throughout Greater Boston. In 2016, the Boston Business Journal recognized them one the fastest growing private companies in Massachusetts.

“We are thrilled about this venture,” Paul Mydelski, founder and chairman of RE/MAX Leading Edge said in a statement. “This partnership brings together two companies with complementary strengths. Hammond is a legacy luxury brand and Tod Beaty paved the way for the Hammond brand in Cambridge and Belmont. RE/MAX Leading Edge has the power of a global brand behind it and we have a proven track record in providing the career development agents need to provide best in class service and expertise to their clients.”

“Joining forces with RE/MAX Leading Edge will ensure that that my experienced and highly skilled agents have a bright future for many years to come,” Tod Beaty, president of the new RE/MAX Leading Edge offices in Cambridge and Belmont said in a statement. ”The leaders of RE/MAX Leading Edge are innovators and visionaries. I am excited for this next chapter in our company’s growth.”

The new RE/MAX Leading Edge offices in Cambridge and Belmont will remain full-service real estate companies offering residential and commercial real estate sales and rentals. They will also continue to specialize in high-end real estate sales in their market as well as provide their customers with the most knowledgeable agents and the best marketing program available in the real estate industry.

Tags: Hammond Real Estate, merger, RE/MAX Leading Edge