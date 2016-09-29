Renowned Western Mass. Brewery Expanding Via State Bond

Landreau Realty LLC, a real estate entity for Monson-based Tree House Brewing Co., has acquired a bond from MassDevelopment build and equip a 53,000-square-foot brew house in Charlton.

The $7.74 million funding package, enhanced with a mortgage guarantee, will result in a facility capable of brewing 150,000 barrels of craft beer per year. The new facility will work in tandem with the current brewery in Monson.

The bond was purchased by Country Bank, which has been lending to Tree House since its founding.

“Tree House Brewing Co. exemplifies the type of creativity, dedication and entrepreneurial spirit that has put Massachusetts’ world-class craft brewers and food manufacturers on the map,” MassDevelopment President and CEO Marty Jones said in a statement. “We are pleased to help invest in Tree House Brewing Co.’s expansion into Charlton, and are grateful to Country Bank for its flexibility in putting together a unique financing solution with the Small Business Administration, and to the town of Charlton for it important partnership on this project.”

Tree House was founded in 2011 and began as a 10-gallon nanobrewery in Brimfield. According to Beer Advocate, Tree House’s craft beers now account for 14 of the top 100 beers in the country.

Tags: beer, Landreau Realty LLC, MassDevelopment, Tree House Brewing Co.