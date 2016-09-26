Revere Beach Development Obtains Construction Financing

First Niagara Bank has furnished a construction loan for Beach House, a 234-unit luxury apartment development in Revere.

Baystone Development of Weston is leading the project at a long-vacant parcel at 540 Revere Beach Boulevard. The development will include open layout floor plans with a full amenity package including a heated outdoor pool, roof deck with Boston skyline views, fitness center, resident club area with full kitchen and theater room.

CBRE/New England’s John Kelly, Kyle Juszczyszyn, Chris Coutts and Lenny Pierce arranged the construction loan with First Niagara Bank’s Senior Vice President David Yesue and Market Executive Doug MacLean.

The developers will market the property as a transit-friendly option for Boston commuters with lower rents than the city, Baystone executive Todd MacDowell told Banker & Tradesman in July.

The project is part of a busy multifamily development scene in Revere.

Covington Realty Partners of Chicago and Real Estate Capital Partners of New York completed the 194-unit Vanguard at Waterfront Square apartment complex in May.

Dedham-based Upton & Partners and Boston-based TA Realty are developing 650 Ocean, a 230-unit rental complex just north of Wonderland station on the MBTA Blue Line.

Tags: Baystone Development, First Niagara Bank, Revere Beach