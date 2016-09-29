RREEF Buys 40 Allied Drive For $34M

RREEF America LLC has acquired 40 Allied Drive in Dedham for $34 million.

The 66,000-square-foot building contains a 66,000-square-foot outpatient center built in 2013 and is 100 percent leased. The seller is Greater Boston Musculoskeletal Co., an ownership group including New England Baptist Hospital and private physicians.

The price, at $515 million per square foot, is a high-water mark for commercial properties in the Route 128, according to Boston-based Newmark Grubb Knight Frank which represented the seller and procured the buyer.

Shields operates a network of more than 30 medical imaging centers throughout New England.

