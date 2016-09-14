Salem Five Wants To ‘Uncomplicate Money’ With Latest Brand Campaign

Salem Five is trying to cut through the noise and speak to stressed-out, crazy-busy customers with its latest brand campaign, “Let’s Uncomplicate Money.”

The bank launched its last brand campaign in the fall of 2009, and this year, it was time for a new platform, Chief Marketing Officer Martha Acworth said.

She listed several reasons: The bank has grown considerably, expanding into Middlesex and Norfolk counties, and now boasts 30 branches and about $4 billion in assets. Moreover, consumer attitudes around banking and their financial lives have shifted over the years.

With Salem Five’s last brand campaign – “Keep talking, we’re listening” – the bank aimed to address Americans’ frustration with big money-center banks and capitalize upon its independent, mutual ownership structure.

“What we have been listening to has been changing. A lot of things are changing in people’s lifestyles at an accelerated pace in terms of how they engage with their bank and how they connect with their money,” Acworth said. “It’s no longer just your rent, your phone bill and your cable bill.”

Acworth said the bank utilized a variety of research tools methodologies and enlisted its advertising agency Connelly Partners in the campaign. Salem Five will roll out its new brand message in a series of digital, print, TV and radio placements this fall.

She said Salem Five hopes to transcend demographics with its latest messaging and appeal to consumers with a variety of physical and digital channels, the latter of which includes its own mobile app, various mobile wallets and Cardless Cash ATM.

“That blend of human and digital that each individual seeks is different. It not only transcends demographics, but it can be different for every product and business area,” Acworth said. “You have to be prepared to deliver the customer the experience they’re looking for on both a human scale and a digital scale.”

