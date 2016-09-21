Second Roxse Homes Employee Sentenced For Rental Scheme

The former assistant property manager of Roxse Homes, a subsidized housing development in Boston, was sentenced yesterday in U.S. District Court in Boston for his role in a scheme to rent apartments at the housing development to individuals who were not qualified in exchange for cash bribes.

Mathis Lemons, of Brockton, was sentenced to two years in prison, one year of supervised release and ordered to pay forfeiture of $18,300. In May 2016, Lemons pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and seven counts each of corrupt receipt of payments by a federally funded organization.

His co-defendant Ismael Morales pleaded guilty to the same charges and was sentenced in August 2016 to two years in prison.

