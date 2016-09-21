State Agency To Solicit Proposals For Small-Scale Energy Storage

The state plans to fund up to half the cost of roughly 10 to 15 energy storage projects under an $11 million program sketched out Tuesday that aims to create 5 megawatts of storage.

The effort is part of the state’s push to grow a whole new area of the energy market, which the Baker administration believes could store 600 megawatts by 2025.

Dubbed the Advancing Commonwealth Energy Storage (ACES) program, the funding could range from about $100,000 to more than $1 million per project, according to Stephen Pike, the interim CEO of the Clean Energy Center, who said a request for proposals would go out later this fall.

On Tuesday, the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center authorized $10 million for storage projects and $1 million for monitoring performance.

About $9.6 million of the funding would come from Department of Energy Resources fees for alternative compliance with the Renewable Energy Portfolio Standard.

Aimed at covering about four to eight types of business models, the ACES program will seek to help find “more cost effective” energy storage solutions, and will avoid “cutting edge” approaches in favor of established technology, Pike said. Regarding suggestions the program should be larger, Pike said, “We’ll make that determination in the months to come.”

The burgeoning field only counts about 2 megawatts of stored energy in Massachusetts today, according to the state, which released a report on storage Friday. Officials believe with enough encouragement it could grow to encompass nearly 90 percent of the 680 megawatts produced by the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station – one of several older power plants scheduled to retire in the next few years.

