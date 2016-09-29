Taurus Sells 3 Buildings In Bear Hill Park

Boston-based Taurus Investment Holdings has sold a three-building portfolio in Waltham’s Bear Hill Business Park for $14 million.

The buyer is a joint venture of Parsada Ventures of Weston and KHS Management of Lexington.

The transaction includes 62,200 square feet of office, lab and R&D space at 150 and 335 Bear Hill Road and 300 Second Ave. Taurus Investment Holdings acquired the buildings in 2014 as part of an eight-building portfolio that included 60 and 69 Hickory Drive and 255, 300 and 303 Bear Hill Road.

Transwestern Partner Chris Skeffington and Vice President Roy Sandeman represented the seller and procured the buyers.

“By successfully stabilizing and divesting this three-building portfolio, Taurus has made a strategic decision to focus on the remaining office buildings, which are well-positioned to capitalize on the strong leasing momentum in the Waltham office market,” Skeffington said in a statement.

Rockland Trust Co. provided $9.1 million in acquisition financing.

Bear Hill Business Park contains 280,000 square feet of retail and office redevelopment at a former Polaroid campus.

