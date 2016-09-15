Urban Senior Apartment Complex Receives $12M In State Funds

The 76-unit Adams Templeton Apartments, a senior living facility in Dorchester, has received MassHousing financing to renovate and extend affordability.

Senior citizens living at the apartments will have their affordability extended and see significant property improvements with the assistance of MassHousing financing.

With the $12.6 million in financing, the owner, an affiliate of Silver Street Development Corp., has extended the federal Section 8 Housing Assistance Payment Contract on 73 apartments for 20 years.

Among the property improvements planned are new roofs, windows and flooring, four new elevators, masonry repairs, electrical upgrades and accessibility upgrades. Construction is underway and is expected to be completed in February 2017.

In addition to MassHousing’s construction and permanent financing, the acquisition and renovation effort is also being financed by the use of Low-Income Housing Tax Credits.

The contractor is Port Harbor Construction. The architect is The Architectural Team and the management agency is Housing Management Resources.

