Are Your Weak Closers Worth Keeping?

Maybe you thought you were the only one with a sales person that everyone loves, but is a terrible closer. The reality is that most sales teams have one or more such non-closers. Here is a six-point plan to get results from them and transform Wally or Wendy Weak Closer into Robo Salesperson. Let’s call it Six Points to Success:

Set up a meeting with them and tell them the purpose of the meeting is to let them know that “we” are now in crisis mode. Let them know that you are taking decisive action with them and that heroic efforts are now necessary in order to get things on track.

The first of these efforts is that starting now, on all sales calls they must leave with a “Yes,” “No” or a “Clear Future” from the prospect. A “Clear Future” could be a scheduled meeting. A “maybe” or an “I’ll get back to you on your proposal” is not an acceptable response from a prospect anymore.

Tell them that you will have a scheduled 15-minute “Debriefing Session” at the end of each day. Its purpose will be to review outcomes of sales calls and prospecting activities. This will not only be an opportunity to keep them on track with Yes’s, No’s and Clear Futures, but you can also use this to build up their confidence for achieving these outcomes.

Share with them that you want them to stop accepting any form of put-offs or maybe’s on prospecting calls. The only acceptable outcome is an appointment or a “No.” Explain to them that during the debriefing sessions you’ll want them to tell you how many dials, contacts, appointments booked, no’s on the phone, face-to-faces, sales and“no’s in person they got each day. Set some mutual goals on these activities during the daily debriefing sessions for the following day. Remember, holding them accountable to these goals is key to their success.

Establish a reasonable and realistic timeframe in which there will be a change in their closing ratio. For example, you might say to them, “In 30 days, we need to see a minimum of three deals closed, with a goal of five. The next month, I need you to close a minimum of four per month, with a goal of six.”

Enroll them in a good sales training program with weekly reinforcement. Be sure it focuses on daily behaviors, attitude and especially techniques. Be sure it starts with an assessment so that you can benchmark progress and get the person into the proper programs that address their weaknesses.

