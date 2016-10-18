Accountant Gets Federal Prison Time For Tax Return Fraud

A Granby accountant is headed to federal prison for filing false corporate and personal income tax returns over three years.

U.S. Attorney Carmen Ortiz’s office says 53-year-old James Lowe was sentenced Monday in Worcester to four months in prison.

He pleaded guilty in June to charges he filed false corporate tax returns for his Chicopee accounting business and filed false personal income tax returns from 2011 to 2013.

Ortiz’s office says Lowe would deposit some of the tax return checks for his business into his personal bank account instead of his business bank account.

Authorities say Lowe under-reported his income on both his corporate and personal income tax returns by not disclosing certain checks generated from his accounting business. More than 118,000 taxes were lost as a result.

