Archer Hotel Burlington Scheduled To Open In Late 2017

Erland Construction of Burlington has begun construction of a 147-room Archer Hotel in Nordblom Co.’s 3rd Ave. development.

Designed by LK Architecture Inc., Archer Hotel Burlington will include a fitness studio, bar and bistro. Located at Third Avenue and Middlesex Turnpike, the hotel will have surface and below-grade covered parking. Construction is expected to be complete in late 2017.

Archer Hotel Burlington is part of a new boutique brand with hotels operating or under construction in Austin, Texas, California’s Napa Valley, Manhattan and Florham Park, New Jersey.

LodgeWorks Partners LP, the parent company of Archer Hotels, acquired the 2.75-acre Burlington site in August for $4 million.

Tags: Archer Hotel, Erland Construction, LK Architecture Inc.