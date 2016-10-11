Assisted-Living Complex Completed In Woburn

Bridgewater-based Callahan Construction Managers has completed the second of three assisted-living projects with Benchmark Senior Living in Woburn.

The 73,000-square-foot facility at 1 Cedar St. includes 87 apartments comprised of 20 memory care units and 67 assisted living units. Common area amenities include a dining area, library, spa, dentist’s office, exercise rooms, beauty salon, courtyard and walking path with pergola.

Construction of the JSA Architects-designed complex began in May 2015 and was completed in 13 months.

Callahan was selected by Waltham-based Benchmark Senior Living as the project’s construction management firm, following the recent completion of Benchmark Senior Living at Split Rock in Shelton, Connecticut. Callahan is also nearing completion of its third project with Benchmark Senior Living in Norwood.

