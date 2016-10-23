LOGIN
Banker & Tradesman Celebrates The 2016 PRISM Award Winners

Oct 23, 2016

The Builders and Remodelers Association of Greater Boston (BRAGB) honored industry leaders with its annual PRISM Awards on Oct. 6 at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel. The awards recognize the projects and achievements of architects, builders, developers, interior designers, land planners, marketing and advertising firms, project owners, remodelers and other professionals in the homebuilding industry.

Competition for the awards is fierce and receipt of one is a high honor in the field. Banker & Tradesman celebrates the gold and silver winners of this year’s awards, and invites readers to peruse the complete list of winners, as well as some of the spectacular projects we have chosen to highlight, on subsequent pages.

Congratulations, PRISM Award winners!

 

Excellence in New Construction

Best Detached Home Under 2,500 Square Feet

Gold
Brendon Properties
Montage, Framingham

Silver
Bayswater Development, LLC
The Azalea Cottage

Silver
The MZO GROUP
The Village at Cooks Farm

Best Detached Home, 2,500-5,000 Square Feet

Gold
Design Associates, Inc.
C Lazy U Ranch

Gold
OLSON LEWIS + Architects
Waters Edge

Silver
Albert, Righter & Tittmann Architects
Modern Farmhouse

Best Detached Home, 5,000-8,000 Square Feet

Gold
Patrick Ahearn Architect
Atlantic Drive

Silver
Polhemus Savery DaSilva Architects Builders
Windy Brae

Silver
Hutker Architects
Union Bluff

Best Detached Home Over 8,000 Square Feet

Gold
TMS Architects
Dunne Residence – New England Lakefront Living

Gold
Sea-Dar Construction
Modern Manor

Silver
Patrick Ahearn Architect LLC
Cliff Side

Silver
The Lagassé Group
Weston Modern Project

Best Attached Home Under 1,800 Square Feet

Gold
Whitman Homes
Boatwrights Loop at The Pinehills

Silver
Brendon Properties
Montage, Framingham

Best Living Area, Private Residence: Kitchen

Gold
Patrick Ahearn Architect LLC
Atlantic Drive Kitchen

Silver
studio J2 architects
Kitchen Transformation

Best Living Area, Private Residence: Bath

Gold
Leslie Fine Interiors, Inc.
Suburban Home Master Bathroom

Silver
Patrick Ahearn Architect LLC
South Water Street Revisited Bathroom

Best Living Area, Private Residence: Living Room/Dining Room

Gold
Morehouse MacDonald & Associates, Inc.
Great Island House

Silver
Polhemus Savery DaSilva Architects Builders
Paradise Cove

Best Living Area, Private Residence: Bedroom

Silver
Patrick Ahearn Architect LLC
Atlantic Drive Bedroom

Best Net-Zero or Passive Home

Gold
ZeroEnergy Design & Thoughtforms
Lincoln Net Positive Farmhouse

Silver
The Valle Group
Stone Fruit Farm Passive Home

Best Energy Efficient Project

Gold
ZeroEnergy Design & Thoughtforms
Lincoln Net Positive Farmhouse

Best Green/Sustainable Home Design

Gold
Hines & Callahan Construction Managers
Fuse Cambridge

Excellence In Remodeling

Best Remodeling/Restoration Under $250,000

Gold
Howell Custom Building Group
Finegold Remodel

Silver
Martha’s Vineyard Interior Design
Sengekontacket

Best Remodeling/Restoration Between $250,000 and $500,000

Gold
The Valle Group
Renovated Oyster Pond Home

Silver
Phoenix Architects
The Historic Tudor

Best Remodeling/Restoration Between $500,000 and $750,00

Gold
Essex Restoration
Bay Village Condo Remodel

Silver
FBN Construction
Kosmo Remodel

Best Remodeling/Restoration Between $750,000 and $1 Million

Gold
Hutker Architects

Gold
Jan Gleysteen Architects, Inc.
Colonial Charm

Silver
FBN Construction
Platemark Design

Best Remodeling/Restoration Over $1 Million – Under 5,000 Square Feet

Gold
Cape Associates, Inc.
Herring Pond Renovation

Silver
Windover Construction
Coastal Contemporary Remodel

Best Remodeling/Restoration Over $1 Million – Over 5,000 Square Feet

Gold
David Sharff Architect, P.C.
Private Residence – Westwood

Silver
BUTZ + KLUG architecture
Chestnut Place

Silver
Sea-Dar Construction
History Redefined

Best Historical Renovation

Gold
Patrick Ahearn Architect LLC
South Water Street Revisited

Gold
Phoenix Architects
The Historic Tudor

Silver
Jan Gleysteen Architects, Inc.
Colonial Charm

Best Kitchen Remodel Under $125,000

Gold
Christopher Barry | Architect
South End Flat

Gold
Design East Interiors
Turner Hill – 5 Booth Court

Silver
Howell Custom Building Group
Fabulously Functional Andover Kitchen

Best Kitchen Remodel Between $125,000 and $200,000

Gold
Jan Gleysteen Architects, Inc.
Colonial Charm

Gold
Mark Haddad & Jaye Gordon
Bright Modern Kitchen

Silver
Rhode Island Kitchen & Bath
Coastal RI Retreat

Best Kitchen Remodel Over $200,000

Gold
Susan Cracraft
Elegant Cape Kitchen

Silver
Design Associates, Inc.
Roger Babson Residence

Silver
TMS Architects
Tucker Residence

Best Bathroom Remodel Under $75,000

Gold
BUTZ + KLUG architecture
Etherial Bathroom

Silver
FBN Construction
Rosensweig Powder

Silver
Rhode Island Kitchen & Bath
Tranquil Bathroom by the Sea

Best Bathroom Remodel Between $75,000 and $125,000

Gold
Feinmann, Inc.
Swank & Private Master Bath

Silver
Mark Haddad & Susan Cracraft
Colorful and Creative Master Bath

Best Bathroom Remodel Over $125,000

Gold
Leslie Fine Interiors, Inc.
Suburban Home Master Bathroom Renovation

Silver
Nicole Hogarty Designs
Back Bay Master Bath

Excellence in Community Design

Best Clubhouse: Community

Gold
TMS Architects – Greathorse

Silver
Design East Interiors
Sconset Landing – The Landing

Best 50+ Community

Gold
Regency at Emerald Pines
Toll Brothers Active Living

Silver
Peabody Properties, Inc.
Bedford Green

Best Rental Community

Gold
Hines & Callahan Construction Managers
Fuse Cambridge

Silver
The Bozzuto Group
Twenty | 20

Best Multi-Unit For-Sale Community: Attached Homes

Gold
The MZO GROUP
The Patio Homes at Liberty Branch

Silver
Brendon Properties
Montage, Framingham

Best Multi-Unit For-Sale Community: Detached Homes

Gold
CapeBuilt Development LLC
Heritage Sands

Silver
The MZO GROUP
The Village at Cooks Farm

Best Affordable Community

Gold
Peabody Properties, Inc.
The Residences at Lincoln Park

Gold
Peabody Properties, Inc.
The Lofts at 30 Pine

Silver
Peabody Properties, Inc.
86 Dummer Apartments

Best Mixed-Use Community Development

Gold
A.D. Makepeace
Redbrook

Excellence in Interior Design and Merchandising

Best Interior Merchandising of a Model – Average Sales Price Under $350,000

Gold
Design East Interiors
Landis Farm – The Sage Model

Silver
Design East Interiors
Sconset Landing – The Brant Model

Best Interior Merchandising of a Model – Average Sales Price $350,000 – $650,000

Gold
Design East Interiors
Sconset Landing – The Townhome Model

Gold
Morr Interiors
Dorset Park

Silver
Whitman Homes
Boatwrights Loop at The Pinehills

Best Interior Merchandising of a Model – Average Sales Price Over $650,000

Gold
Design East Interiors, Inc.
River Trail Place

Silver
Design East Interiors
Turner Hill – The Village Model

Best Interior Merchandising of a Model – Rental Community

Gold
Morr Interiors
Mezzo Design Lofts

Best Interior Design of a Private Residence – Kitchen

Gold
Baymont Kitchen by Toll Brothers
Baymont Kitchen at Regency at Emerald Pines

Silver
Martha’s Vineyard Interior Design
Katama

Best Interior Design of a Private Residence – Living Room/Dining Room

Gold
Vani Sayeed Studios
Chestnut Hill Great Room

Silver
Kristina Crestin Design
This Old House: North Shore Farmhouse

Silver
OLSON LEWIS + Architects
Waters Edge

Best Interior Design of a Private Residence – Bedroom

Gold
Vani Sayeed
Sophisticated Master Bedroom

Silver
Kristina Crestin Design
Shared Girls Room

Best Design for Outdoor Living

Gold
Patrick Ahearn Architect LLC
Cliff Side

Gold
Dana Schock and Associates
Private Residence – Brookline, MA

Silver
Patrick Ahearn Architect LLC
South Water Street Revisited Outdoor Living

Silver
Radner Design Associates, Inc.
Mezzo Design Lofts

Best Landscaping Design

Gold
Bayswater Development, LLC
The Cottages at New Seabury

Silver
A.D. Makepeace
Redbrook

Most Creative/Unique Use of Space

Gold
Metropolitan Cabinets & Countertops
Cigar Room & Lounge

Silver
CapeBuilt Development LLC
Heritage Sands

Best Universal Design

Gold
Mitchell Construction Group Inc.
European Wet Room

Best Use of Smart Home Technology

Gold
Advanced Communication Technologies
Cape Cod Family Retreat

Gold
Audio Video Design
Pretty and Smart: Newton Home

Silver
Audio Video Intelligence
The Foundry

Best Millwork or Custom Cabinetry

Gold
O’Sullivan Architects, Inc.
East Boston Savings Bank – Chinatown Branch

Silver
The MZO GROUP
Custom Residence in Needham, MA

Best Use of Interior Solid Surface Material or Stone

Gold
Metropolitan Cabinets & Countertops
Innovative Kitchen Stone Decor

Best Use of Interior Glass

Gold
Kolman Artisan Glass
Bar Door Renovation/Replacement

Best Commercial Project (Medical, Non-Medical, Retail or Institutional)

Gold
TMS Architects
Profile Coffee Bar

Silver
Sea-Dar Construction
All Too Human

Excellence in Sales and Marketing

Best Print Brochure: Community

Gold
Alpine Environmental
Alpine Environmental Brochure Packet

Silver
Brendon Properties
Montage, Framingham

Silver
Whitman Homes at Boatwright’s Loop
Boatwright’s Loop at The Pinehills

Best Logo of the Year: Builder or Associate

Gold
Nickerson
Visnick & Caulfield

Gold
Hutker Architects
Hutker Architects Logo

Silver
Nickerson
Baystate Services

Best Logo of the Year: Community

Gold
Nickerson
Center Plaza

Silver
Samuel & Associates
Pierce Boston

Silver
Nickerson
The Preserve at The Bay Club

Best Video (Broadcast TV or YouTube) – Local/Regional

Gold
Doerr Associates
Pierce Boston

Gold
Cape Associates, Inc.
My Cape Associates Story

Silver
A.D. Makepeace
Redbrook

Best Digital or Print Marketing Campaign: Builder or Associate

Gold
Nickerson
#MyFuseFit Campaign

Best Digital Marketing Campaign: Community

Gold
Nickerson
#CenterOfItAll Campaign

Silver
Doerr Associates
Pierce Boston

Best Direct Mail Campaign: Community

Gold
Great Island Design
Black Birch

Best Direct Mail Campaign: Builder or Associate

Gold
Cape Associates, Inc.
Custom Direct Mail Package

Silver
Nickerson
Nickerson Holiday Cards

Best Marketing Event or Series of the Year

Gold
Woodmeister Master Builders
Ooh la la – French Style!

Silver
Wolfers Lighting
Boston Design Week Seminars

Best Special/Limited Time Marketing Promotion

Gold
Brendon Properties
Montage, Framingham

Best Ad (Digital or Print): Builder or Associate

Gold
Nickerson
Integrated Builders

Silver
The Lagassé Group
Design New England July/August 2016

Best Ad (Digital or Print): Community

Gold
A.D. Makepeace.
Redbrook

Silver
Nickerson
The Preserve at The Bay Club

Best Showroom/Sales Center: Builder or Associate

Gold
The Collaborative Companies
Pierce Boston

Gold
Southcoast Kitchen Designs
Benjamin Ellis School Conversion

Silver
Design East Interiors
Turner Hill – The Sales Center

Best Design Center

Gold
Artisian Building Group
Sconset Landing – The Landing

Best Website: Builder or Associate

Gold
LDa Architecture & Interiors

Gold
Hutker Architects

Silver
Nickerson

Silver
A.W. Perry

Best Website: Community

Gold
Nickerson
Center Plaza

Silver
Doerr Associates
Pierce Boston

Individual and Group Recognition

Project Manager of the Year

Gold
Julie Couture
FBN Construction

Silver
Paul Callanan
Whitman Homes

Customer Service Professional of the Year

Gold
Alan Rias
Peabody Properties

Silver
Brad Haven
The Valle Group

Superintendent of the Year

Gold
Robert Cuggino
FBN Construction

Silver
Wes Lohr
The Valle Group

Marketing Professional of the Year

Gold
Lisa Nickerson
Nickerson

Community Spirit Award

Gold
Lisa Nickerson
KeepSmilin4Abbie

Gold
Peabody Properties, Inc.
Resident Service Staff

Silver
Hutker Architects
Niantic Park Playground

Sales Person or Team of the Year: Builder

Gold
Kristen White
Whitman Homes

Silver
Team Montage

Silver
Gina Sanginario
Advisors Living and Brendon Properties

Sales Person or Team of the Year: Associate

Gold
Rachel Masiello
The Collaborative Companies

Gold
Susan Arnold
Wolfers Lighting

Silver
Sharon Viens
Nickerson

Trade Partner/Subcontractor of the Year

Gold
K.E. Electric, Inc.

Silver
Paul E. Dutelle & Co., Inc.

Rising Star of the Year

Gold
Michael Wood
Nickerson

Gold
Andrew Seguin
The Valle Group

Silver
Dan Gorczyca
Redbrook/A.D. Makepeace

Silver
Phil Pagani
Cape Associates, Inc.

Most Valuable Team Member

Gold
Bridget Kelly
Nickerson

Gold
Corinne Larson
FBN Construction

Silver
Jennifer Wilson
Advisors Living and Brendon Properties

Most Innovative Project

Judges’ Choice
Clarke
Clarke Mobile Showroom

PRISM Awards

