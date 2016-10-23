Banker & Tradesman Celebrates The 2016 PRISM Award Winners

The Builders and Remodelers Association of Greater Boston (BRAGB) honored industry leaders with its annual PRISM Awards on Oct. 6 at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel. The awards recognize the projects and achievements of architects, builders, developers, interior designers, land planners, marketing and advertising firms, project owners, remodelers and other professionals in the homebuilding industry.
Competition for the awards is fierce and receipt of one is a high honor in the field. Banker & Tradesman celebrates the gold and silver winners of this year’s awards, and invites readers to peruse the complete list of winners, as well as some of the spectacular projects we have chosen to highlight, on subsequent pages.
Congratulations, PRISM Award winners!
Excellence in New Construction
Best Detached Home Under 2,500 Square Feet
Gold
Brendon Properties
Montage, Framingham
Silver
Bayswater Development, LLC
The Azalea Cottage
Silver
The MZO GROUP
The Village at Cooks Farm
Best Detached Home, 2,500-5,000 Square Feet
Gold
Design Associates, Inc.
C Lazy U Ranch
Gold
OLSON LEWIS + Architects
Waters Edge
Silver
Albert, Righter & Tittmann Architects
Modern Farmhouse
Best Detached Home, 5,000-8,000 Square Feet
Gold
Patrick Ahearn Architect
Atlantic Drive
Silver
Polhemus Savery DaSilva Architects Builders
Windy Brae
Silver
Hutker Architects
Union Bluff
Best Detached Home Over 8,000 Square Feet
Gold
TMS Architects
Dunne Residence – New England Lakefront Living
Gold
Sea-Dar Construction
Modern Manor
Silver
Patrick Ahearn Architect LLC
Cliff Side
Silver
The Lagassé Group
Weston Modern Project
Best Attached Home Under 1,800 Square Feet
Gold
Whitman Homes
Boatwrights Loop at The Pinehills
Silver
Brendon Properties
Montage, Framingham
Best Living Area, Private Residence: Kitchen
Gold
Patrick Ahearn Architect LLC
Atlantic Drive Kitchen
Silver
studio J2 architects
Kitchen Transformation
Best Living Area, Private Residence: Bath
Gold
Leslie Fine Interiors, Inc.
Suburban Home Master Bathroom
Silver
Patrick Ahearn Architect LLC
South Water Street Revisited Bathroom
Best Living Area, Private Residence: Living Room/Dining Room
Gold
Morehouse MacDonald & Associates, Inc.
Great Island House
Silver
Polhemus Savery DaSilva Architects Builders
Paradise Cove
Best Living Area, Private Residence: Bedroom
Silver
Patrick Ahearn Architect LLC
Atlantic Drive Bedroom
Best Net-Zero or Passive Home
Gold
ZeroEnergy Design & Thoughtforms
Lincoln Net Positive Farmhouse
Silver
The Valle Group
Stone Fruit Farm Passive Home
Best Energy Efficient Project
Gold
ZeroEnergy Design & Thoughtforms
Lincoln Net Positive Farmhouse
Best Green/Sustainable Home Design
Gold
Hines & Callahan Construction Managers
Fuse Cambridge
Excellence In Remodeling
Best Remodeling/Restoration Under $250,000
Gold
Howell Custom Building Group
Finegold Remodel
Silver
Martha’s Vineyard Interior Design
Sengekontacket
Best Remodeling/Restoration Between $250,000 and $500,000
Gold
The Valle Group
Renovated Oyster Pond Home
Silver
Phoenix Architects
The Historic Tudor
Best Remodeling/Restoration Between $500,000 and $750,00
Gold
Essex Restoration
Bay Village Condo Remodel
Silver
FBN Construction
Kosmo Remodel
Best Remodeling/Restoration Between $750,000 and $1 Million
Gold
Hutker Architects
Gold
Jan Gleysteen Architects, Inc.
Colonial Charm
Silver
FBN Construction
Platemark Design
Best Remodeling/Restoration Over $1 Million – Under 5,000 Square Feet
Gold
Cape Associates, Inc.
Herring Pond Renovation
Silver
Windover Construction
Coastal Contemporary Remodel
Best Remodeling/Restoration Over $1 Million – Over 5,000 Square Feet
Gold
David Sharff Architect, P.C.
Private Residence – Westwood
Silver
BUTZ + KLUG architecture
Chestnut Place
Silver
Sea-Dar Construction
History Redefined
Best Historical Renovation
Gold
Patrick Ahearn Architect LLC
South Water Street Revisited
Gold
Phoenix Architects
The Historic Tudor
Silver
Jan Gleysteen Architects, Inc.
Colonial Charm
Best Kitchen Remodel Under $125,000
Gold
Christopher Barry | Architect
South End Flat
Gold
Design East Interiors
Turner Hill – 5 Booth Court
Silver
Howell Custom Building Group
Fabulously Functional Andover Kitchen
Best Kitchen Remodel Between $125,000 and $200,000
Gold
Jan Gleysteen Architects, Inc.
Colonial Charm
Gold
Mark Haddad & Jaye Gordon
Bright Modern Kitchen
Silver
Rhode Island Kitchen & Bath
Coastal RI Retreat
Best Kitchen Remodel Over $200,000
Gold
Susan Cracraft
Elegant Cape Kitchen
Silver
Design Associates, Inc.
Roger Babson Residence
Silver
TMS Architects
Tucker Residence
Best Bathroom Remodel Under $75,000
Gold
BUTZ + KLUG architecture
Etherial Bathroom
Silver
FBN Construction
Rosensweig Powder
Silver
Rhode Island Kitchen & Bath
Tranquil Bathroom by the Sea
Best Bathroom Remodel Between $75,000 and $125,000
Gold
Feinmann, Inc.
Swank & Private Master Bath
Silver
Mark Haddad & Susan Cracraft
Colorful and Creative Master Bath
Best Bathroom Remodel Over $125,000
Gold
Leslie Fine Interiors, Inc.
Suburban Home Master Bathroom Renovation
Silver
Nicole Hogarty Designs
Back Bay Master Bath
Excellence in Community Design
Best Clubhouse: Community
Gold
TMS Architects – Greathorse
Silver
Design East Interiors
Sconset Landing – The Landing
Best 50+ Community
Gold
Regency at Emerald Pines
Toll Brothers Active Living
Silver
Peabody Properties, Inc.
Bedford Green
Best Rental Community
Gold
Hines & Callahan Construction Managers
Fuse Cambridge
Silver
The Bozzuto Group
Twenty | 20
Best Multi-Unit For-Sale Community: Attached Homes
Gold
The MZO GROUP
The Patio Homes at Liberty Branch
Silver
Brendon Properties
Montage, Framingham
Best Multi-Unit For-Sale Community: Detached Homes
Gold
CapeBuilt Development LLC
Heritage Sands
Silver
The MZO GROUP
The Village at Cooks Farm
Best Affordable Community
Gold
Peabody Properties, Inc.
The Residences at Lincoln Park
Gold
Peabody Properties, Inc.
The Lofts at 30 Pine
Silver
Peabody Properties, Inc.
86 Dummer Apartments
Best Mixed-Use Community Development
Gold
A.D. Makepeace
Redbrook
Excellence in Interior Design and Merchandising
Best Interior Merchandising of a Model – Average Sales Price Under $350,000
Gold
Design East Interiors
Landis Farm – The Sage Model
Silver
Design East Interiors
Sconset Landing – The Brant Model
Best Interior Merchandising of a Model – Average Sales Price $350,000 – $650,000
Gold
Design East Interiors
Sconset Landing – The Townhome Model
Gold
Morr Interiors
Dorset Park
Silver
Whitman Homes
Boatwrights Loop at The Pinehills
Best Interior Merchandising of a Model – Average Sales Price Over $650,000
Gold
Design East Interiors, Inc.
River Trail Place
Silver
Design East Interiors
Turner Hill – The Village Model
Best Interior Merchandising of a Model – Rental Community
Gold
Morr Interiors
Mezzo Design Lofts
Best Interior Design of a Private Residence – Kitchen
Gold
Baymont Kitchen by Toll Brothers
Baymont Kitchen at Regency at Emerald Pines
Silver
Martha’s Vineyard Interior Design
Katama
Best Interior Design of a Private Residence – Living Room/Dining Room
Gold
Vani Sayeed Studios
Chestnut Hill Great Room
Silver
Kristina Crestin Design
This Old House: North Shore Farmhouse
Silver
OLSON LEWIS + Architects
Waters Edge
Best Interior Design of a Private Residence – Bedroom
Gold
Vani Sayeed
Sophisticated Master Bedroom
Silver
Kristina Crestin Design
Shared Girls Room
Best Design for Outdoor Living
Gold
Patrick Ahearn Architect LLC
Cliff Side
Gold
Dana Schock and Associates
Private Residence – Brookline, MA
Silver
Patrick Ahearn Architect LLC
South Water Street Revisited Outdoor Living
Silver
Radner Design Associates, Inc.
Mezzo Design Lofts
Best Landscaping Design
Gold
Bayswater Development, LLC
The Cottages at New Seabury
Silver
A.D. Makepeace
Redbrook
Most Creative/Unique Use of Space
Gold
Metropolitan Cabinets & Countertops
Cigar Room & Lounge
Silver
CapeBuilt Development LLC
Heritage Sands
Best Universal Design
Gold
Mitchell Construction Group Inc.
European Wet Room
Best Use of Smart Home Technology
Gold
Advanced Communication Technologies
Cape Cod Family Retreat
Gold
Audio Video Design
Pretty and Smart: Newton Home
Silver
Audio Video Intelligence
The Foundry
Best Millwork or Custom Cabinetry
Gold
O’Sullivan Architects, Inc.
East Boston Savings Bank – Chinatown Branch
Silver
The MZO GROUP
Custom Residence in Needham, MA
Best Use of Interior Solid Surface Material or Stone
Gold
Metropolitan Cabinets & Countertops
Innovative Kitchen Stone Decor
Best Use of Interior Glass
Gold
Kolman Artisan Glass
Bar Door Renovation/Replacement
Best Commercial Project (Medical, Non-Medical, Retail or Institutional)
Gold
TMS Architects
Profile Coffee Bar
Silver
Sea-Dar Construction
All Too Human
Excellence in Sales and Marketing
Best Print Brochure: Community
Gold
Alpine Environmental
Alpine Environmental Brochure Packet
Silver
Brendon Properties
Montage, Framingham
Silver
Whitman Homes at Boatwright’s Loop
Boatwright’s Loop at The Pinehills
Best Logo of the Year: Builder or Associate
Gold
Nickerson
Visnick & Caulfield
Gold
Hutker Architects
Hutker Architects Logo
Silver
Nickerson
Baystate Services
Best Logo of the Year: Community
Gold
Nickerson
Center Plaza
Silver
Samuel & Associates
Pierce Boston
Silver
Nickerson
The Preserve at The Bay Club
Best Video (Broadcast TV or YouTube) – Local/Regional
Gold
Doerr Associates
Pierce Boston
Gold
Cape Associates, Inc.
My Cape Associates Story
Silver
A.D. Makepeace
Redbrook
Best Digital or Print Marketing Campaign: Builder or Associate
Gold
Nickerson
#MyFuseFit Campaign
Best Digital Marketing Campaign: Community
Gold
Nickerson
#CenterOfItAll Campaign
Silver
Doerr Associates
Pierce Boston
Best Direct Mail Campaign: Community
Gold
Great Island Design
Black Birch
Best Direct Mail Campaign: Builder or Associate
Gold
Cape Associates, Inc.
Custom Direct Mail Package
Silver
Nickerson
Nickerson Holiday Cards
Best Marketing Event or Series of the Year
Gold
Woodmeister Master Builders
Ooh la la – French Style!
Silver
Wolfers Lighting
Boston Design Week Seminars
Best Special/Limited Time Marketing Promotion
Gold
Brendon Properties
Montage, Framingham
Best Ad (Digital or Print): Builder or Associate
Gold
Nickerson
Integrated Builders
Silver
The Lagassé Group
Design New England July/August 2016
Best Ad (Digital or Print): Community
Gold
A.D. Makepeace.
Redbrook
Silver
Nickerson
The Preserve at The Bay Club
Best Showroom/Sales Center: Builder or Associate
Gold
The Collaborative Companies
Pierce Boston
Gold
Southcoast Kitchen Designs
Benjamin Ellis School Conversion
Silver
Design East Interiors
Turner Hill – The Sales Center
Best Design Center
Gold
Artisian Building Group
Sconset Landing – The Landing
Best Website: Builder or Associate
Gold
LDa Architecture & Interiors
Gold
Hutker Architects
Silver
Nickerson
Silver
A.W. Perry
Best Website: Community
Gold
Nickerson
Center Plaza
Silver
Doerr Associates
Pierce Boston
Individual and Group Recognition
Project Manager of the Year
Gold
Julie Couture
FBN Construction
Silver
Paul Callanan
Whitman Homes
Customer Service Professional of the Year
Gold
Alan Rias
Peabody Properties
Silver
Brad Haven
The Valle Group
Superintendent of the Year
Gold
Robert Cuggino
FBN Construction
Silver
Wes Lohr
The Valle Group
Marketing Professional of the Year
Gold
Lisa Nickerson
Nickerson
Community Spirit Award
Gold
Lisa Nickerson
KeepSmilin4Abbie
Gold
Peabody Properties, Inc.
Resident Service Staff
Silver
Hutker Architects
Niantic Park Playground
Sales Person or Team of the Year: Builder
Gold
Kristen White
Whitman Homes
Silver
Team Montage
Silver
Gina Sanginario
Advisors Living and Brendon Properties
Sales Person or Team of the Year: Associate
Gold
Rachel Masiello
The Collaborative Companies
Gold
Susan Arnold
Wolfers Lighting
Silver
Sharon Viens
Nickerson
Trade Partner/Subcontractor of the Year
Gold
K.E. Electric, Inc.
Silver
Paul E. Dutelle & Co., Inc.
Rising Star of the Year
Gold
Michael Wood
Nickerson
Gold
Andrew Seguin
The Valle Group
Silver
Dan Gorczyca
Redbrook/A.D. Makepeace
Silver
Phil Pagani
Cape Associates, Inc.
Most Valuable Team Member
Gold
Bridget Kelly
Nickerson
Gold
Corinne Larson
FBN Construction
Silver
Jennifer Wilson
Advisors Living and Brendon Properties
Most Innovative Project
Judges’ Choice
Clarke
Clarke Mobile Showroom
