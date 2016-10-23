Banker & Tradesman Celebrates The 2016 PRISM Award Winners

The Builders and Remodelers Association of Greater Boston (BRAGB) honored industry leaders with its annual PRISM Awards on Oct. 6 at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel. The awards recognize the projects and achievements of architects, builders, developers, interior designers, land planners, marketing and advertising firms, project owners, remodelers and other professionals in the homebuilding industry.

Competition for the awards is fierce and receipt of one is a high honor in the field. Banker & Tradesman celebrates the gold and silver winners of this year’s awards, and invites readers to peruse the complete list of winners, as well as some of the spectacular projects we have chosen to highlight, on subsequent pages.

Congratulations, PRISM Award winners!

Excellence in New Construction

Best Detached Home Under 2,500 Square Feet



Gold

Brendon Properties

Montage, Framingham

Silver

Bayswater Development, LLC

The Azalea Cottage

Silver

The MZO GROUP

The Village at Cooks Farm

Best Detached Home, 2,500-5,000 Square Feet

Gold

Design Associates, Inc.

C Lazy U Ranch

Gold

OLSON LEWIS + Architects

Waters Edge

Silver

Albert, Righter & Tittmann Architects

Modern Farmhouse

Best Detached Home, 5,000-8,000 Square Feet

Gold

Patrick Ahearn Architect

Atlantic Drive

Silver

Polhemus Savery DaSilva Architects Builders

Windy Brae

Silver

Hutker Architects

Union Bluff

Best Detached Home Over 8,000 Square Feet

Gold

TMS Architects

Dunne Residence – New England Lakefront Living

Gold

Sea-Dar Construction

Modern Manor

Silver

Patrick Ahearn Architect LLC

Cliff Side

Silver

The Lagassé Group

Weston Modern Project

Best Attached Home Under 1,800 Square Feet

Gold

Whitman Homes

Boatwrights Loop at The Pinehills

Silver

Brendon Properties

Montage, Framingham

Best Living Area, Private Residence: Kitchen

Gold

Patrick Ahearn Architect LLC

Atlantic Drive Kitchen

Silver

studio J2 architects

Kitchen Transformation

Best Living Area, Private Residence: Bath

Gold

Leslie Fine Interiors, Inc.

Suburban Home Master Bathroom

Silver

Patrick Ahearn Architect LLC

South Water Street Revisited Bathroom

Best Living Area, Private Residence: Living Room/Dining Room

Gold

Morehouse MacDonald & Associates, Inc.

Great Island House

Silver

Polhemus Savery DaSilva Architects Builders

Paradise Cove

Best Living Area, Private Residence: Bedroom

Silver

Patrick Ahearn Architect LLC

Atlantic Drive Bedroom

Best Net-Zero or Passive Home

Gold

ZeroEnergy Design & Thoughtforms

Lincoln Net Positive Farmhouse

Silver

The Valle Group

Stone Fruit Farm Passive Home

Best Energy Efficient Project

Gold

ZeroEnergy Design & Thoughtforms

Lincoln Net Positive Farmhouse

Best Green/Sustainable Home Design

Gold

Hines & Callahan Construction Managers

Fuse Cambridge

Excellence In Remodeling

Best Remodeling/Restoration Under $250,000

Gold

Howell Custom Building Group

Finegold Remodel

Silver

Martha’s Vineyard Interior Design

Sengekontacket

Best Remodeling/Restoration Between $250,000 and $500,000

Gold

The Valle Group

Renovated Oyster Pond Home

Silver

Phoenix Architects

The Historic Tudor

Best Remodeling/Restoration Between $500,000 and $750,00

Gold

Essex Restoration

Bay Village Condo Remodel

Silver

FBN Construction

Kosmo Remodel

Best Remodeling/Restoration Between $750,000 and $1 Million

Gold

Hutker Architects

Gold

Jan Gleysteen Architects, Inc.

Colonial Charm

Silver

FBN Construction

Platemark Design

Best Remodeling/Restoration Over $1 Million – Under 5,000 Square Feet

Gold

Cape Associates, Inc.

Herring Pond Renovation

Silver

Windover Construction

Coastal Contemporary Remodel

Best Remodeling/Restoration Over $1 Million – Over 5,000 Square Feet

Gold

David Sharff Architect, P.C.

Private Residence – Westwood

Silver

BUTZ + KLUG architecture

Chestnut Place

Silver

Sea-Dar Construction

History Redefined

Best Historical Renovation

Gold

Patrick Ahearn Architect LLC

South Water Street Revisited

Gold

Phoenix Architects

The Historic Tudor

Silver

Jan Gleysteen Architects, Inc.

Colonial Charm

Best Kitchen Remodel Under $125,000

Gold

Christopher Barry | Architect

South End Flat

Gold

Design East Interiors

Turner Hill – 5 Booth Court

Silver

Howell Custom Building Group

Fabulously Functional Andover Kitchen

Best Kitchen Remodel Between $125,000 and $200,000

Gold

Jan Gleysteen Architects, Inc.

Colonial Charm

Gold

Mark Haddad & Jaye Gordon

Bright Modern Kitchen

Silver

Rhode Island Kitchen & Bath

Coastal RI Retreat

Best Kitchen Remodel Over $200,000

Gold

Susan Cracraft

Elegant Cape Kitchen

Silver

Design Associates, Inc.

Roger Babson Residence

Silver

TMS Architects

Tucker Residence

Best Bathroom Remodel Under $75,000

Gold

BUTZ + KLUG architecture

Etherial Bathroom

Silver

FBN Construction

Rosensweig Powder

Silver

Rhode Island Kitchen & Bath

Tranquil Bathroom by the Sea

Best Bathroom Remodel Between $75,000 and $125,000

Gold

Feinmann, Inc.

Swank & Private Master Bath

Silver

Mark Haddad & Susan Cracraft

Colorful and Creative Master Bath

Best Bathroom Remodel Over $125,000

Gold

Leslie Fine Interiors, Inc.

Suburban Home Master Bathroom Renovation

Silver

Nicole Hogarty Designs

Back Bay Master Bath

Excellence in Community Design

Best Clubhouse: Community

Gold

TMS Architects – Greathorse

Silver

Design East Interiors

Sconset Landing – The Landing

Best 50+ Community

Gold

Regency at Emerald Pines

Toll Brothers Active Living

Silver

Peabody Properties, Inc.

Bedford Green

Best Rental Community



Gold

Hines & Callahan Construction Managers

Fuse Cambridge

Silver

The Bozzuto Group

Twenty | 20

Best Multi-Unit For-Sale Community: Attached Homes



Gold

The MZO GROUP

The Patio Homes at Liberty Branch

Silver

Brendon Properties

Montage, Framingham

Best Multi-Unit For-Sale Community: Detached Homes



Gold

CapeBuilt Development LLC

Heritage Sands

Silver

The MZO GROUP

The Village at Cooks Farm

Best Affordable Community



Gold

Peabody Properties, Inc.

The Residences at Lincoln Park

Gold

Peabody Properties, Inc.

The Lofts at 30 Pine

Silver

Peabody Properties, Inc.

86 Dummer Apartments

Best Mixed-Use Community Development



Gold

A.D. Makepeace

Redbrook

Excellence in Interior Design and Merchandising

Best Interior Merchandising of a Model – Average Sales Price Under $350,000



Gold

Design East Interiors

Landis Farm – The Sage Model

Silver

Design East Interiors

Sconset Landing – The Brant Model

Best Interior Merchandising of a Model – Average Sales Price $350,000 – $650,000



Gold

Design East Interiors

Sconset Landing – The Townhome Model

Gold

Morr Interiors

Dorset Park

Silver

Whitman Homes

Boatwrights Loop at The Pinehills

Best Interior Merchandising of a Model – Average Sales Price Over $650,000



Gold

Design East Interiors, Inc.

River Trail Place

Silver

Design East Interiors

Turner Hill – The Village Model

Best Interior Merchandising of a Model – Rental Community



Gold

Morr Interiors

Mezzo Design Lofts

Best Interior Design of a Private Residence – Kitchen



Gold

Baymont Kitchen by Toll Brothers

Baymont Kitchen at Regency at Emerald Pines

Silver

Martha’s Vineyard Interior Design

Katama

Best Interior Design of a Private Residence – Living Room/Dining Room



Gold

Vani Sayeed Studios

Chestnut Hill Great Room

Silver

Kristina Crestin Design

This Old House: North Shore Farmhouse

Silver

OLSON LEWIS + Architects

Waters Edge

Best Interior Design of a Private Residence – Bedroom



Gold

Vani Sayeed

Sophisticated Master Bedroom

Silver

Kristina Crestin Design

Shared Girls Room

Best Design for Outdoor Living



Gold

Patrick Ahearn Architect LLC

Cliff Side

Gold

Dana Schock and Associates

Private Residence – Brookline, MA

Silver

Patrick Ahearn Architect LLC

South Water Street Revisited Outdoor Living

Silver

Radner Design Associates, Inc.

Mezzo Design Lofts

Best Landscaping Design



Gold

Bayswater Development, LLC

The Cottages at New Seabury

Silver

A.D. Makepeace

Redbrook

Most Creative/Unique Use of Space



Gold

Metropolitan Cabinets & Countertops

Cigar Room & Lounge

Silver

CapeBuilt Development LLC

Heritage Sands

Best Universal Design



Gold

Mitchell Construction Group Inc.

European Wet Room

Best Use of Smart Home Technology



Gold

Advanced Communication Technologies

Cape Cod Family Retreat

Gold

Audio Video Design

Pretty and Smart: Newton Home

Silver

Audio Video Intelligence

The Foundry

Best Millwork or Custom Cabinetry



Gold

O’Sullivan Architects, Inc.

East Boston Savings Bank – Chinatown Branch

Silver

The MZO GROUP

Custom Residence in Needham, MA

Best Use of Interior Solid Surface Material or Stone



Gold

Metropolitan Cabinets & Countertops

Innovative Kitchen Stone Decor

Best Use of Interior Glass



Gold

Kolman Artisan Glass

Bar Door Renovation/Replacement

Best Commercial Project (Medical, Non-Medical, Retail or Institutional)



Gold

TMS Architects

Profile Coffee Bar

Silver

Sea-Dar Construction

All Too Human

Excellence in Sales and Marketing

Best Print Brochure: Community



Gold

Alpine Environmental

Alpine Environmental Brochure Packet

Silver

Brendon Properties

Montage, Framingham

Silver

Whitman Homes at Boatwright’s Loop

Boatwright’s Loop at The Pinehills

Best Logo of the Year: Builder or Associate



Gold

Nickerson

Visnick & Caulfield

Gold

Hutker Architects

Hutker Architects Logo

Silver

Nickerson

Baystate Services

Best Logo of the Year: Community



Gold

Nickerson

Center Plaza

Silver

Samuel & Associates

Pierce Boston

Silver

Nickerson

The Preserve at The Bay Club

Best Video (Broadcast TV or YouTube) – Local/Regional



Gold

Doerr Associates

Pierce Boston

Gold

Cape Associates, Inc.

My Cape Associates Story

Silver

A.D. Makepeace

Redbrook

Best Digital or Print Marketing Campaign: Builder or Associate



Gold

Nickerson

#MyFuseFit Campaign

Best Digital Marketing Campaign: Community



Gold

Nickerson

#CenterOfItAll Campaign

Silver

Doerr Associates

Pierce Boston

Best Direct Mail Campaign: Community



Gold

Great Island Design

Black Birch

Best Direct Mail Campaign: Builder or Associate



Gold

Cape Associates, Inc.

Custom Direct Mail Package

Silver

Nickerson

Nickerson Holiday Cards

Best Marketing Event or Series of the Year



Gold

Woodmeister Master Builders

Ooh la la – French Style!

Silver

Wolfers Lighting

Boston Design Week Seminars

Best Special/Limited Time Marketing Promotion



Gold

Brendon Properties

Montage, Framingham

Best Ad (Digital or Print): Builder or Associate



Gold

Nickerson

Integrated Builders

Silver

The Lagassé Group

Design New England July/August 2016

Best Ad (Digital or Print): Community



Gold

A.D. Makepeace.

Redbrook

Silver

Nickerson

The Preserve at The Bay Club

Best Showroom/Sales Center: Builder or Associate



Gold

The Collaborative Companies

Pierce Boston

Gold

Southcoast Kitchen Designs

Benjamin Ellis School Conversion

Silver

Design East Interiors

Turner Hill – The Sales Center

Best Design Center



Gold

Artisian Building Group

Sconset Landing – The Landing

Best Website: Builder or Associate



Gold

LDa Architecture & Interiors

Gold

Hutker Architects

Silver

Nickerson

Silver

A.W. Perry

Best Website: Community



Gold

Nickerson

Center Plaza

Silver

Doerr Associates

Pierce Boston

Individual and Group Recognition

Project Manager of the Year



Gold

Julie Couture

FBN Construction

Silver

Paul Callanan

Whitman Homes

Customer Service Professional of the Year



Gold

Alan Rias

Peabody Properties

Silver

Brad Haven

The Valle Group

Superintendent of the Year



Gold

Robert Cuggino

FBN Construction

Silver

Wes Lohr

The Valle Group

Marketing Professional of the Year



Gold

Lisa Nickerson

Nickerson

Community Spirit Award



Gold

Lisa Nickerson

KeepSmilin4Abbie

Gold

Peabody Properties, Inc.

Resident Service Staff

Silver

Hutker Architects

Niantic Park Playground

Sales Person or Team of the Year: Builder



Gold

Kristen White

Whitman Homes

Silver

Team Montage

Silver

Gina Sanginario

Advisors Living and Brendon Properties

Sales Person or Team of the Year: Associate



Gold

Rachel Masiello

The Collaborative Companies

Gold

Susan Arnold

Wolfers Lighting

Silver

Sharon Viens

Nickerson

Trade Partner/Subcontractor of the Year



Gold

K.E. Electric, Inc.

Silver

Paul E. Dutelle & Co., Inc.

Rising Star of the Year



Gold

Michael Wood

Nickerson

Gold

Andrew Seguin

The Valle Group

Silver

Dan Gorczyca

Redbrook/A.D. Makepeace

Silver

Phil Pagani

Cape Associates, Inc.

Most Valuable Team Member



Gold

Bridget Kelly

Nickerson

Gold

Corinne Larson

FBN Construction

Silver

Jennifer Wilson

Advisors Living and Brendon Properties

Most Innovative Project



Judges’ Choice

Clarke

Clarke Mobile Showroom

