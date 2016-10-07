Banker & Tradesman’s Best of 2015

Choosing The Best
Welcome to the results of the eighth annual Banker & Tradesman readers’ poll, in which our readers cast their votes for the best providers of services and goods in the banking and real estate professions.
This is a subjective, not objective, poll. It does not measure who writes the most business, who has the most revenue or the most customers. It does measure the loyalty and satisfaction readers have with vendors. It is an opportunity for readers to speak up for those providers they believe are the best.
Since early July, Banker & Tradesman has been conducting an online survey of readers. We promoted this project via ads in the newspaper, emails to thousands of readers and customers of Banker & Tradesman, and through our website, www.bankerandtradesman.com. Readers responded by the thousands to voice their opinions. Here are their choices for The Best – the companies that won the loyalty and support of the Bay State’s financial and real estate communities.
Banking
Accounting/Audit
Gold
Wolf & Co.
Silver
PwC
Bronze
Ernst & Young
Advertising/Marketing
Gold
Sundin Associates Inc.
Silver
McDougall & Duval
Bronze
The Boston Group
Auditor/Independent IT
Gold
GraVoc Associates, Inc.
Silver
COCC
Bronze
Security Management Partners
Broker/Dealer
Gold
Fidelity Capital Markets Inc.
Silver
Baystate Financial Services
Bronze
Corcoran Associates
Building Design/Architect
Gold
NES Group
Silver
New England Design Associates Inc.
Bronze
Level 5 Design Build
Business Forms
Gold
Harland Clarke
Silver
Bankers Group Purchasing
Bronze
Financial Printing Solutions
Check Printing
Gold
Deluxe Financial Services
Silver
Harland Clarke
Bronze
Bankers Group Purchasing
Commercial Lending
Gold
HarborOne Bank
Silver
Institution for Savings
Bronze
East Cambridge Savings Bank
Consultant
Gold
First Wellesley Consulting Group Inc.
Silver
John M. Floyd & Associates
Bronze
Wolf & Co.
Correspondent Banking
Gold
Bankers’ Bank Northeast
Silver
Eastern Bank
Bronze
Wells Fargo
Credit Union
Gold
St. Anne’s Credit Union
Silver
Metro Credit Union
Bronze
Digital Federal Credit Union
Equity Lending
Gold
Mass Housing
Silver
Massachusetts Housing Investment Corp.
Bronze
MassDevelopment
Investment/Money Management
Gold
State Street
Silver
Baystate Financial
Bronze
US Trust Co.
Residential Lending
Gold
HaborOne Bank
Silver
Institution for Savings
Bronze
Radius Financial Group
Technology
Gold
COCC
Silver
GraVoc Associates Inc.
Bronze
Specialized Data
Commercial
Commercial RE Firm
Gold
CBRE Group
Silver
Cresa
Bronze
A.W. Perry
General Contractor
Gold
Suffolk Construction Co.
Silver
Shawmut Design & Construction
Bronze
Gilbane Building Co.
Property Management
Gold
Mediate Management Co.
Silver
Boston Properties
Bronze
CBRE Group
Architect/Design
Gold
Arrowstreet
Silver
Gensler
Bronze
Margulies Perruzzi Architects
Security
Gold
Securitas Security Services
Silver
Northeast Security
Bronze
Eastern Security
Janitorial Company
Gold
Janitronics Inc.
Silver
C&W Service
Bronze
Compass Facility Services
Landscaping Company
Gold
Sitescapes Inc.
Silver
Boston-Landscape
Bronze
Stefanos Landscaping
Project Management
Gold
Suffolk Construction Co.
Silver
Fort Point Project Management
Bronze
Cresa
Environmental Services
Gold
GZA GeoEnvironmental
Silver
Haley & Aldrich Inc.
Bronze
Epsilon Associates
Engineering
Gold
RDK Engineers
Silver
R.G. Vanderweill Engineers Inc.
Bronze
Simpson Gumpertz & Heger
1031 Exchange
Gold
1031 Investment Solutions
Silver
All State 1031 Exchange
Bronze
Paramount Partners LLC
RE Educational Provider
Gold
Host Group Real Estate
Silver
Greater Boston Association of Realtors
Bronze
Greater Boston Real Estate Board
Interior Design
Gold
Gensler
Silver
Margulies Perruzzi Architects
Bronze
CBT/Childs Bertman Tseckares Inc.
Law Firm
Gold
Gilmartin Magence LLP
Silver
Bernkopf Goodman LLP
Bronze
Cushing & Dolan, P.C.
Design & Construction
Electrical Contractor
Gold
Wayne J. Griffin
Silver
J.M. Electrical
Bronze
Sullivan & McLaughlin
General Contractor
Gold
NES Group
Silver
Suffolk Construction
Bronze
Integrated Builders
Environmental Services
Gold
GZA GeoEnvironmental
Silver
Epsilon Associates
Bronze
Haley & Aldrich
Engineering
Gold
Haley & Aldrich
Silver
Jacobs Engineering Group
Bronze
RDK Engineers Design & construction
Site Survey
Gold
Hancock Associates
Silver
Bradford Engineering Co.
Bronze
Merrimack Engineering Services
General
Accounting Firm
Gold
Feeley & Driscoll
Silver
Ernst & Young
Bronze
Marcum LLP
Caterer
Gold
The Catered Affair
Silver
Baker’s Best Catering
Bronze
Rebecca’s Cafe
Communications
Gold
Verizon
Silver
Comcast
Bronze
RCN
Event Facility
Gold
Boston Convention & Exhibition Center
Silver
Boston Harbor Hotel
Bronze
The Liberty Hotel
Executive Search
Gold
Beacon Hill Staffing
Silver
Robert Half International
Bronze
KNF&T Staffing Resources
Golf Course
Gold
Pinehills Golf Club
Silver
The Bay Club
Bronze
Waverly Oaks Golf Club
Hotel
Gold
Boston Harbor Hotel
Silver
The Four Points by Sheraton Norwood
Bronze
Seaport Hotel
Insurance Agency
Gold
Bell and Hudson Insurance Agency
Silver
Eastern Insurance Group
Bronze
HUB International New England
Public Relations Agency
Gold
Nickerson PR
Silver
O’Neill & Associates
Bronze
Regan Communications Group
Rental Car
Gold
Enterprise Rent-A-Car
Silver
Hertz
Bronze
Zipcar
Restaurant
Gold
The Capital Grille
Silver
Abe & Louie’s
Bronze
Cheesecake Factory
Temp Agency
Gold
Accountemps
Silver
Kelly Financial Services
Bronze
Professional Staffing Group
Web Design
Gold
GraVoc Associates Inc.
Silver
Boston Interactive
Bronze
Razorfish
