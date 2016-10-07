LOGIN
Banker & Tradesman’s Best of 2015

Oct 7, 2016

Choosing The Best

Welcome to the results of the eighth annual Banker & Tradesman readers’ poll, in which our readers cast their votes for the best providers of services and goods in the banking and real estate professions.

This is a subjective, not objective, poll. It does not measure who writes the most business, who has the most revenue or the most customers. It does measure the loyalty and satisfaction readers have with vendors. It is an opportunity for readers to speak up for those providers they believe are the best.

Since early July, Banker & Tradesman has been conducting an online survey of readers. We promoted this project via ads in the newspaper, emails to thousands of readers and customers of Banker & Tradesman, and through our website, www.bankerandtradesman.com. Readers responded by the thousands to voice their opinions. Here are their choices for The Best – the companies that won the loyalty and support of the Bay State’s financial and real estate communities.

 

Banking

Accounting/Audit

Gold
Wolf & Co.

Silver
PwC

Bronze
Ernst & Young

 

Advertising/Marketing

Gold
Sundin Associates Inc.

Silver
McDougall & Duval

Bronze
The Boston Group

 

Auditor/Independent IT 

Gold
GraVoc Associates, Inc.

Silver
COCC

Bronze
Security Management Partners

 

Broker/Dealer 

Gold
Fidelity Capital Markets Inc.

Silver
Baystate Financial Services

Bronze
Corcoran Associates

 

Building Design/Architect

Gold
NES Group

Silver
New England Design Associates Inc.

Bronze
Level 5 Design Build

 

Business Forms

Gold
Harland Clarke

Silver
Bankers Group Purchasing

Bronze
Financial Printing Solutions

 

Check Printing

Gold
Deluxe Financial Services

Silver
Harland Clarke

Bronze
Bankers Group Purchasing

 

Commercial Lending

Gold
HarborOne Bank

Silver
Institution for Savings

Bronze
East Cambridge Savings Bank

 

Consultant

Gold
First Wellesley Consulting Group Inc.

Silver
John M. Floyd & Associates

Bronze
Wolf & Co.

 

Correspondent Banking

Gold
Bankers’ Bank Northeast

Silver
Eastern Bank

Bronze
Wells Fargo

 

Credit Union 

Gold
St. Anne’s Credit Union

Silver
Metro Credit Union

Bronze
Digital Federal Credit Union

 

Equity Lending 

Gold
Mass Housing

Silver
Massachusetts Housing Investment Corp.

Bronze
MassDevelopment

 

Investment/Money Management

Gold
State Street

Silver
Baystate Financial

Bronze
US Trust Co.

 

Residential Lending 

Gold
HaborOne Bank

Silver
Institution for Savings

Bronze
Radius Financial Group

 

Technology 

Gold
COCC

Silver
GraVoc Associates Inc.

Bronze
Specialized Data

 

Commercial

Commercial RE Firm

Gold
CBRE Group

Silver
Cresa

Bronze
A.W. Perry

 

General Contractor

Gold
Suffolk Construction Co.

Silver
Shawmut Design & Construction

Bronze
Gilbane Building Co.

 

Property Management

Gold
Mediate Management Co.

Silver
Boston Properties

Bronze
CBRE Group

 

Architect/Design

Gold
Arrowstreet

Silver
Gensler

Bronze
Margulies Perruzzi Architects

 

Security

Gold
Securitas Security Services

Silver
Northeast Security

Bronze
Eastern Security

 

Janitorial Company

Gold
Janitronics Inc.

Silver
C&W Service

Bronze
Compass Facility Services

 

Landscaping Company

Gold
Sitescapes Inc.

Silver
Boston-Landscape

Bronze
Stefanos Landscaping

 

Project Management

Gold
Suffolk Construction Co.

Silver
Fort Point Project Management

Bronze
Cresa

 

Environmental Services

Gold
GZA GeoEnvironmental

Silver
Haley & Aldrich Inc.

Bronze
Epsilon Associates

 

Engineering

Gold
RDK Engineers

Silver
R.G. Vanderweill Engineers Inc.

Bronze
Simpson Gumpertz & Heger

 

1031 Exchange

Gold
1031 Investment Solutions

Silver
All State 1031 Exchange

Bronze
Paramount Partners LLC

 

RE Educational Provider

Gold
Host Group Real Estate

Silver
Greater Boston Association of Realtors

Bronze
Greater Boston Real Estate Board

 

Interior Design

Gold
Gensler

Silver
Margulies Perruzzi Architects

Bronze
CBT/Childs Bertman Tseckares Inc.

 

Law Firm

Gold
Gilmartin Magence LLP

Silver
Bernkopf Goodman LLP

Bronze
Cushing & Dolan, P.C.

 

Design & Construction

Electrical Contractor

Gold
Wayne J. Griffin

 Silver
J.M. Electrical

Bronze
Sullivan & McLaughlin

General Contractor 

Gold
NES Group

 Silver
Suffolk Construction

Bronze
Integrated Builders

Environmental Services

Gold
GZA GeoEnvironmental

Silver
Epsilon Associates

Bronze
Haley & Aldrich

 

Engineering 

Gold
Haley & Aldrich

Silver
Jacobs Engineering Group

Bronze
RDK Engineers Design & construction

 

Site Survey

Gold
Hancock Associates

Silver
Bradford Engineering Co.

Bronze
Merrimack Engineering Services

 

General

Accounting Firm

Gold
Feeley & Driscoll

Silver
Ernst & Young

Bronze
Marcum LLP

 

Caterer

Gold
The Catered Affair

Silver
Baker’s Best Catering

Bronze
Rebecca’s Cafe

 

Communications

Gold
Verizon

Silver
Comcast

Bronze
RCN

 

Event Facility

Gold
Boston Convention & Exhibition Center

Silver
Boston Harbor Hotel

Bronze
The Liberty Hotel

 

Executive Search

Gold
Beacon Hill Staffing

Silver
Robert Half International

Bronze
KNF&T Staffing Resources

 

Golf Course

Gold
Pinehills Golf Club

Silver
The Bay Club

Bronze
Waverly Oaks Golf Club

 

Hotel

Gold
Boston Harbor Hotel

Silver
The Four Points by Sheraton Norwood

Bronze
Seaport Hotel

 

Insurance Agency

Gold
Bell and Hudson Insurance Agency

Silver
Eastern Insurance Group

Bronze
HUB International New England

 

Public Relations Agency

Gold
Nickerson PR

Silver
O’Neill & Associates

Bronze
Regan Communications Group

 

Rental Car

Gold
Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Silver
Hertz

Bronze
Zipcar

 

Restaurant

Gold
The Capital Grille

Silver
Abe & Louie’s

Bronze
Cheesecake Factory

 

Temp Agency

Gold
Accountemps

Silver
Kelly Financial Services

Bronze
Professional Staffing Group

 

Web Design

Gold
GraVoc Associates Inc.

Silver
Boston Interactive

Bronze
Razorfish

