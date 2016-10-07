Banker & Tradesman’s Best of 2015

Welcome to the results of the eighth annual Banker & Tradesman readers’ poll, in which our readers cast their votes for the best providers of services and goods in the banking and real estate professions.

This is a subjective, not objective, poll. It does not measure who writes the most business, who has the most revenue or the most customers. It does measure the loyalty and satisfaction readers have with vendors. It is an opportunity for readers to speak up for those providers they believe are the best.

Since early July, Banker & Tradesman has been conducting an online survey of readers. We promoted this project via ads in the newspaper, emails to thousands of readers and customers of Banker & Tradesman, and through our website, www.bankerandtradesman.com. Readers responded by the thousands to voice their opinions. Here are their choices for The Best – the companies that won the loyalty and support of the Bay State’s financial and real estate communities.

Banking