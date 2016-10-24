Beantowne Coffee House Leases Retail Space At One Greenway

Beantowne Coffee House has signed on as the second retail tenant at One Greenway, a 363-unit mixed-income residential complex in Boston.

Founded in 1993, Beantowne Coffee has existing locations in Cambridge’s Kendall Square and Hampstead, New Hampshire. The One Greenway location will open later this year on the Kneeland Street side of the property on the edge of Chinatown. East Boston Savings Bank opened at One Greenway in March.

One Greenway is a joint venture between New Boston Fund Inc. and the Asian Community Development Corporation including 40 percent affordable housing in the form of 95 income-restricted apartments and 51 affordable condos.

