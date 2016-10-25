Bedford Robotics Firm HQ Moving To Chelmsford

Endeavor Robotics has leased 35,000 square feet at 19 Alpha Road in Chelmsford.

The privately held company led by former Congressional candidate Sean Bielat will relocate 100 employees to the new facility this month.

Hudson-based Calare Properties acquired the 63,220-square-foot property in June. It’s 83 percent leased to five tenants including Thermo Fisher Scientific, NRG Energy and Universal Hospital Services.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Blake Baldwin and Transwestern’s James Lipscomb represented ownership. Endeavor Robotics was represented by Newmark Grubb Knight Frank’s Richard Ruggiero. CBRE/NE’s Kyle Juszczyszyn, Chris Coutts and Lenny Pierce secured financing for Calare’s acquisition of 19 and 21 Alpha Road.

The space is currently being retrofitted and updated for robot design and development. Endeavor, currently headquartered at 8 Crosby Drive in Bedford, has delivered more than 6,000 robots to clients which include the U.S. Department of Defense. Endeavor was the defense and security arm of iRobot Corp. prior to its sale in April to Arlington Capital Partners for up to $45 million.

