Bluestone, CHTF Honored By B’nai B’rith Housing

Northeastern University professor Barry Bluestone and the Commonwealth Housing Task Force were honored by B’nai B’rith Housing on Tuesday evening for their commitment to affordable housing in Greater Boston.

Bluestone, founder of Northeastern’s Kitty and Michael Dukakis Center for Urban and Regional Policy, is both advocate and analyst. With others he is the author of the Greater Boston Housing Report Card, an annual publication focused on the data of Boston’s housing, but also an observation of the many challenges the market presents. This year’s report will be published in late November.

The Commonwealth Housing Task Force (CHTF) is a diverse group of civic, business and community leaders committed to addressing Greater Boston’s housing issues and needs. Funded by The Boston Foundation, the task force is also instrumental in producing the housing report cards.

CHTF Co-chairs Lawrence DiCara, partner of Nixon Peabody, and Michael Hogan, president and CEO of A.D. Makepeace Co., accepted the award on behalf of the task force. The awards were presented by Mark Olshan, associate executive vice president of B’nai B’rith International, and Burt Gesserman, president of B’nai B’rith Housing’s board of directors.

Speakers at the event included Susan Gittelman, executive director, B’nai B’rith Housing; Eleanor White, board member, B’nai B’rith Housing and president and CEO, Housing Partners Inc.; Paul Grogan, president and CEO, The Boston Foundation; and Newton Mayor Setti Warren.

B’nai B’rith Housing is a nonprofit developer dedicated to producing affordable housing for all, but most especially workforce and senior housing. Its current projects are in Boston, Sudbury and Swampscott.

Tags: B’nai B’rith Housing, Commonwealth Housing Task Force, The Boston Foundation