Boston Ballet Studios Opening At Former TripAdvisor Property

Boston Ballet has leased 26,550 square feet at Newton Nexus, a 142,000-square-foot mixed-use development at the former TripAdvisor headquarters property in Newton.

Boston Ballet’s Newton studios will relocate from 863 Washington St. to 153 Needham St. next summer. The new location will have room for seven studios and expanded parking and amenities.

Waltham-based Crosspoint Assoc. is redeveloping the property with stores and restaurants after demolishing the office buildings this past summer.

The Boston Ballet lease brings the occupancy rate at Newton Nexus up to 85 percent. Other tenants will include T.J. Maxx, bfresh, Sierra Trading Post, Qdoba, Boston Ski & Tennis and Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza.

Avison Young’s Jack Kerrigan, Keith Gurtler and Mark Coelho represented Crosspoint in the Boston Ballet transaction.

