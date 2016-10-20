Brighton Mortgage Company Settles On Allegations Of False Insurance Claims

The U.S. Attorney’s office has reached a $1.025 million civil settlement with a Brighton-based mortgage lender and its founder and CEO in connection with allegations that they submitted false insurance claims on mortgages insured by the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Federal Housing Administration (FHA).

The settlement resolves allegations that First American Mortgage Trust, d/b/a NXTLoan.com, at Barry S. Polack’s direction, ignored FHA’s due diligence requirements and falsely certified that First American loans complied with quality control requirements and failed to report known loan defects.

When those loans defaulted, FHA paid insurance claims on loans that never should have been FHA insured. On certain occasions, First American also failed to conduct post-closing loan audits.

The settlement also took into consideration First American’s and Polack’s financial circumstances and recent improvements to First American’s business practices, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

