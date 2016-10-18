Cambridge Food Safety Startup Relocating To Woburn

Sample6, a venture-backed startup, is relocating from Riverside Technology Center in Cambridge to Cummings Properties’ 12 Gill St. in Woburn after leasing 6,500 square feet for its new headquarters.

Clients use Sample6 technology to detect food-borne bacteria. Sample6 received $12.7 million in funding led by Acre Venture Partners in August.

Sample6 will occupy a corner suite at 12 Gill St. including newly renovated lab space.

NAI Hunneman Executive Vice President Evan Gallagher worked with Sample6 CEO Mike Koeris and Cummings Properties leasing director Rob Yacobian on the transaction.

Tags: food safety, Riverside Technology Center, Sample6