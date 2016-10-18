Cape Cod Five CEO Elected ABA Chair

The American Bankers Association has elected Dorothy A. Savarese, CEO and president of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, as chairman for the 2016-2017 association year.

She is the first woman to serve as CEO of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank in its more than 150-year history, and is the second woman elected as ABA chairman following Virginia banker Elizabeth Duke, who was chair in 2004-2005.

Savarese has more than 20 years of experience in banking. After teaching credit analysis and working in economic development, Savarese joined Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank in 1993 as a part-time commercial lender. Later, she worked as senior vice president and director of product planning, and in 2004 was named COO of the bank.

Savarese succeeds outgoing ABA chairman and CEO of Georgia Bank & Trust, R. Daniel Blanton.

