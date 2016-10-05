Catalog Retailer Refis With Citizens

A West Bridgewater-based Internet and catalog retailer recently refinanced some of its existing debt with a $21.5 million credit facility from Citizens Bank.

Specialty Commerce Corp. is a direct-to-consumer catalog and Internet retailer of niche hair products and apparel in the United States and United Kingdom, and home study courses for medical and dental professionals in the U.S. The company has more than 350 employees and distributes more than 26 million catalogs yearly.

“The Citizens team brought great ideas to the table and executed this transaction seamlessly,” Peter Tulp, CFO and COO of Specialty Commerce Corp., said in a statement. “This deal significantly reduced our debt service and we look forward to working more with Citizens in the future.”

Citizens said in the statement that Specialty Commerce is a new client.

