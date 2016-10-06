CBRE Markets Lease On Old Boston City Hall

CBRE New England has been retained to market the lease on the Old City Hall property at 45 School Street in downtown Boston.

The nonprofit Architectural Heritage Foundation is seeking a buyer for its lease with the Boston Planning & Development Agency, which it’s held since 1970. The historic preservation group led a multimillion-dollar preservation and redevelopment effort after the new city hall was completed. The 1862 structure now contains offices, retail and restaurant space including Ruth’s Chris Steak House.

In a statement, CBRE said it hopes to designate a buyer in November. The foundation plans to use the proceeds from the sale to complete a courtyard renovation and create a historic preservation loan and grant fund.

Tags: Boston Planning & Development Agency, CBRE New England, Old Boston City Hall