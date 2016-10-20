Chelmsford Retail Property Revamp Completed

Concord-based Winstanley Enterprises has completed reconstruction of a former grocery-anchored strip mall into Chelmsford Town Center, a 60,000-square-foot retail center at 16 Boston Road.

Winstanley acquired the former Stop & Shop/Marshall’s plaza in 2013 and spent $4.5 million redeveloping the 8.5-acre, 60,000-square-foot site. Construction began in 2013.

Current retailers include ChoiceFitness, Loch Ness Playcenter, NOBO Restaurant and Bar, Dunkin’ Donuts, A’Gaci Nails and Spa, Pita Greek Restaurant, Andiamo Restaurant and Bar and Fantastic Sam’s Hair Salon and Barber Shop.

Members of the project team and local officials attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week, highlighted by the burial of a time capsule that will be unearthed in 20 years. The capsule contains copies of Banker & Tradesman, The Boston Globe and other local newspapers containing coverage of the project, a key to the city, proclamations from federal and state politicians, and promotional items ranging from T-shirts and bumper stickers to a David Ortiz “Big Papi” koozie.

Winstanley Enterprises LLC has a portfolio of commercial properties primarily located in the northeastern U.S., with a focus on upgrading underperforming retail centers.

“We worked hard to develop a strong lineup of unique destination tenants,” Winstanley Enterprises Principal Adam Winstanley said in a statement. “All of the retailers that you see here today are here because they want downtown Chelmsford to be their home, and they want Chelmsford Town Center to thrive.”

Tags: Chelmsford Town Center, Stop & Shop/Marshall’s plaza, Winstanley Enterprises