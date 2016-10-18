Citizens Bank Survey Reveals Student Loan Anxieties

Prospective college students and their families overwhelmingly find the student loan application process intimidating and confusing and could probably benefit from speaking to a financial professional about their situation, according to a recent survey from Citizens Bank.

The bank polled more than 2,000 Americans ages 18 and over online and found that Millennials described the experience of applying for aid confusing (74 percent) and stressful (76 percent). More than half of Millennials (53 percent) and their parents (60 percent) pinpointed lengthy and unclear paperwork as the source of stress and confusion.

“Students and families today are grappling with the rising cost of college and many don’t know where to begin when it comes to navigating the financial aid process. While going off to college is an exciting time, figuring out how to fund an education can be daunting,” Christine Roberts, Citizens Bank’s head of student lending, said in a statement. “Talking to someone who is experienced with the financial aid process is one of the best ways to be prepared and to alleviate the stress that comes from not understanding your options, but many people don’t think to ask their financial professional or banker for advice.”

That could point to opportunities for bankers to act as a trusted advisor for customers grappling with the student loan process.

According to Citizens’ survey, 71 percent of respondents said the student loan application process was more stressful than the actual college application process, 52 percent do not fully understand it, and 75 percent of Americans and 80 percent of Millennials worry about their ability to pay back their student loans.

Tags: Citizen's Bank, millennials, student loans, survey