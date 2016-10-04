Citizens Provides $25M To Arlington Alarm Company

An Arlington security system manufacturer recently received a $25 million credit facility for general corporate purposes and acquisitions.

Citizens Bank’s commercial banking security finance group was the sole lender to American Alarm and Communications in this transaction.

“The Citizens’ Security Finance Group is a class act. Their experience in this industry was a key differentiator,” Lou Sampson, CFO of American Alarm and Communications, said in a statement. “The Citizens team followed through on promises and worked hard to bring helpful best practice ideas to the table.”

Citizens said in the statement that American Alarm is a new credit customer. The company was founded in 1971 and provides residential and commercial security and life-safety systems across New England.

